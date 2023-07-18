Apr 15, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; A general view of a baseball on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2019, the MLB broadcaster rankings have been voted on by the readers of Awful Announcing, and you’ve named your favorite and least favorite local broadcast teams across the league.

The average score for the 30 teams was 2.50, which was the score of our 13th-ranked team. Participation among our readers was far lower this year, with just over 10,000 votes total for all 30 teams. The last time we did this, the rankings received over 64,000 votes.

There may be some part-time or fill-in analysts or play-by-play announcers missing. I can only dig through so much outdated data.

Full vote tallies and percentages can be viewed here.

Previous rankings from 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Without any further ado, here are the rankings for the 2023 season.

30. Detroit Tigers – 1.55

Play-by-play: Matt Shepard

Analysts: Kirk Gibson, Craig Monroe

Most common grade: C (37.96% of votes)

Previous rankings: 11 (2014), 15 (2016), 19 (2017), 23 (2018), 28 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.46 (2014), 2.39 (2016), 2.25 (2017), 2.08 (2018), 1.66 (2019)

Comments: The Mario Impemba/Rod Allen duo that broke up a few years ago was reasonably popular with readers. Since replacing them, the Tigers have not succeeded in these rankings, bottoming out this year. It’s a stark decline from the Fox Sports Detroit days.

29. Oakland Athletics – 1.65

Play-by-play: Vince Cotroneo, Johnny Doskow, Glen Kuiper

Analysts: Dallas Braden

Most common grade: C (32.79% of votes)

Previous rankings: 6 (2014), 7 (2016), 11 (2017), 11 (2018), 9 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.70 (2014), 2.58 (2016), 2.50 (2017), 2.54 (2018), 2.55 (2019)

Comments: The A’s broadcast team generally ranked pretty high, but this season has been a disaster. Long-time play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper was fired earlier this year after using a racial slur on the air. The team is an absolute joke on the field. Plus, fan anger towards the franchise is at an all-time high following the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas. All of these factors probably played a significant role in the team tanking in our rankings this season.

28. Washington Nationals – 1.69

Play-by-play: Bob Carpenter

Analysts: Kevin Frandsen

Most common grade: C (41.30% of votes)

Previous rankings: 27 (2014), 31 (2016), 30 (2017), 30 (2018), 30 (2019)

Previous grades: 1.79 (2014), 1.48 (2016), 1.37 (2017), 1.73 (2018), 1.53 (2019)

Comments: Replacing F.P. Santangelo with Kevin Frandsen was only able to slightly help the Nationals’ ranking, moving the team up a couple of spots from their perennial last-place spot. Until MASN starts putting more effort into Nationals’ broadcasts, or the team buys back its media rights and lands with a new outlet, I can’t see Washington moving much higher in our rankings.

27. Colorado Rockies – 1.81

Play-by-play: Drew Goodman

Analysts: Jeff Huson, Ryan Spilborghs

Most common grade: C (44.86% of votes)

Previous rankings: 29 (2014), 29 (2016), 24 (2017), 26 (2018), 25 (2019)

Previous grades: 1.63 (2014), 1.66 (2016), 1.91 (2017), 1.87 (2018), 1.81 (2019)

Comments: This ranking was expected for the Rockies, who have been rolling out the same broadcast crew for the better part of a decade. With AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain shutting down in a matter of months, I’m curious if the Rockies change things up in 2024 with what will likely be a new broadcast partner.

26. St. Louis Cardinals – 1.92

Play-by-play: Chip Caray

Analysts: Jim Edmonds, Brad Thompson

Most common grade: B (27.59% of votes)

Previous rankings: 28 (2014), 30 (2016), 29 (2017), 27 (2018), 27 (2019)

Previous grades: 1.67 (2014), 1.50 (2016), 1.48 (2017), 1.83 (2018), 1.73 (2019)

Comments: The ballyhooed addition of Chip Caray to the Cardinals broadcast booth provided the team with a minimal bump this season. It’s possible the situation could improve next year in Caray’s second season back in St. Louis.

25. Kansas City Royals – 1.98

Play-by-play: Jake Eisenberg, Ryan Lefebvre

Analysts: Rex Hudler

Most common grade: C (43.94% of votes)

Previous rankings: 18 (2014), 20 (2016), 12 (2017), 25 (2018), 22 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.13 (2014), 2.25 (2016), 2.43 (2017), 1.95 (2018), 2.05 (2019)

Comments: The Royals have been all over the board in the years we’ve done these rankings, tying their lowest rank this season with their second-lowest grade. The on-field product going into the toilet probably doesn’t help matters.

24. New York Yankees – 2.13

Play-by-play: Michael Kay

Analysts: David Cone, John Flaherty, Jeff Nelson, Paul O’Neill

Most common grade: B (28.17% of votes)

Previous rankings: 25 (2014), 27 (2016), 2 (2017), 12 (2018), 16 (2019)

Previous grades: 1.93 (2014), 1.95 (2016), 3.00 (2017), 2.53 (2018), 2.26 (2019)

Comments: Yankees fans did not stuff the ballot box this year, continuing a slide that started after their shocking #2 finish in 2017. For better or worse, a team like the Yankees will always generate extreme reactions, which helps explain their overly high percentage of A and F votes.

23. Houston Astros – 2.14

Play-by-play: Todd Kalas

Analysts: Geoff Blum

Most common grade: C (36.25% of votes)

Previous rankings: 23 (2014), 18 (2016), 10 (2017), 14 (2018), 14 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.00 (2014), 2.32 (2016), 2.58 (2017), 2.42 (2018), 2.39 (2019)

Comments: This is the lowest score and ranking for the Astros since Todd Kalas joined the club, and nothing has changed in the booth over his seven-season tenure. Dodgers fans might have leaned on the scale a little bit here.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates – 2.18

Play-by-play: Joe Block, Greg Brown

Analysts: Matt Capps, Bob Walk, Neil Walker, John Wehner, Kevin Young

Most common grade: C (38.51% of votes)

Previous rankings: 14 (2014), 14 (2016), 22 (2017), 24 (2018), 29 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.28 (2014), 2.40 (2016), 2.08 (2017), 2.06 (2018), 1.56 (2019)

Comments: The Pirates have added some fresh blood to their booth in recent season, resulting in a slight uptick from the last handful of rankings. We’ll see if this is a one-year blip or part of a continued trend in future rankings.

21. Texas Rangers – 2.20

Play-by-play: Dave Raymond

Analysts: David Murphy, C.J. Nitkowski

Most common grade: C (43.88% of votes)

Previous rankings: 22 (2014), 28 (2016), 28 (2017), 28 (2018), 24 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.02 (2014), 1.90 (2016), 1.64 (2017), 1.79 (2018), 1.84 (2019)

Comments: This marks the Rangers’ highest grade and ranking, a nice outcome for a broadcast that doesn’t get a lot of national attention. Dave Raymond has gotten several more years of reps since our last rankings, so that could have contributed to the increase this season.

20. Arizona Diamondbacks – 2.24

Play-by-play: Steve Berthiaume

Analysts: Bob Brenly, Luis Gonzalez

Most common grade: C (39.29% of votes)

Previous rankings: 17 (2014), 23 (2016) 14 (2017), 18 (2018), 23 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.15 (2014), 2.14 (2016), 2.36 (2017), 2.29 (2018), 1.98 (2019)

Comments: You know what you’re getting from the Diamondbacks broadcasters at this point. If you liked Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly during our rankings in 2014, you probably still like them. If you didn’t then, you probably still don’t now. It could be better, but it could be worse.

19. Cleveland Guardians – 2.27

Play-by-play: Matt Underwood

Analysts: Rick Manning, Pat Tabler

Most common grade: C (43.34% of votes)

Previous rankings: 19 (2014), 22 (2016), 20 (2017), 21 (2018), 19 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.09 (2014), 2.19 (2016), 2.12 (2017), 2.15 (2018), 2.17 (2019)

Comments: Speaking of “you know what you’re getting,” it’s the Cleveland Guardians’ entry in this year’s rankings. This year’s grade of 2.27 is Cleveland’s highest and their rank of 19 is tied for their best with both 2014 and 2019. Underwood and Manning have been calling games together for this franchise for a decade and a half, and the addition of Tabler to the booth for select games has been a positive development.

18. Miami Marlins – 2.30

Play-by-play: Paul Severino

Analysts: Rod Allen, Tommy Hutton, Jeff Nelson, Gaby Sanchez

Most common grade: C (36.75% of votes)

Previous rankings: 24 (2014), 26 (2016), 27 (2017), 29 (2018), 26 (2019)

Previous grades: 1.95 (2014), 1.98 (2016), 1.75 (2017), 1.76 (2018), 1.79 (2019)

Comments: Hey, look at the Marlins! This is the team’s highest score and best grade since we started this exercise, and their freshening up of the analyst pool in recent seasons likely contributed to the positive trends. Paul Severino is also getting more experience in the booth in Miami, which helps.

17. Minnesota Twins – 2.31

Play-by-play: Dick Bremer

Analysts: LaTroy Hawkins, Justin Morneau, Glen Perkins, Roy Smalley

Most common grade: C (40.41% of votes)

Previous rankings: 7 (2014), 19 (2016), 13 (2017), 15 (2018), 10 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.63 (2014), 2.31 (2016), 2.40 (2017), 2.39 (2018), 2.50 (2019)

Comments: The retirement of Bert Blyleven has dinged the Twins’ ranking and score this year. To be fair, the pairing of Blyleven and Dick Bremer wasn’t always well-received, but the Twins’ score this year tied their record-low. That’s not a great thing.

16. Boston Red Sox – 2.37

Play-by-play: Mike Monaco, Dave O’Brien

Analysts: Lou Merloni, Will Middlebrooks, Kevin Millar, Tim Wakefield, Kevin Youkilis

Most common grade: B (38.90% of votes)

Previous rankings: 13 (2014), 16 (2016), 26 (2017), 7 (2018), 20 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.44 (2014), 2.34 (2016), 1.86 (2017), 2.68 (2018), 2.14 (2019)

Comments: Replacing the late Jerry Remy and the retired Dennis Eckersley is impossible, but Boston might have come close to pulling it off with their rotating stable of analysts alongside Dave O’Brien. I’m interested to see if the positive scores continue next year.

15. Los Angeles Angels – 2.46

Play-by-play: Patrick O’Neal, Wayne Randazzo, Matt Vasgersian

Analysts: Mark Gubicza

Most common grade: B (35.35% of votes)

Previous rankings: 9 (2014), 9 (2016), 8 (2017), 6 (2018), 6 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.53 (2014), 2.57 (2016), 2.65 (2017), 2.71 (2018), 2.72 (2019)

Comments: Since Victor Rojas left the Angels’ broadcast booth, the team has struggled to fill his play-by-play role. Wayne Randazzo’s addition this season might end up stabilizing things around Matt Vasgersian’s MLB Network work, but we’ll need to check in again next year.

14. Philadelphia Phillies – 2.48

Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy

Analysts: Ruben Amaro Jr, Ben Davis, John Kruk, Jimmy Rollins, Mike Schmidt

Most common grade: B (34.97% of votes)

Previous rankings: 26 (2014), 17 (2016), 15 (2017), 19 (2018), 12 (2019)

Previous grades: 1.90 (2014), 2.33 (2016), 2.34 (2017), 2.27 (2018), 2.48 (2019)

Comments: The Phillies booth usually lands in the teens, and they did once again with an expanded stable of analysts this season. Tom McCarthy has a long-term deal with the franchise, so don’t expect an overhaul soon.

13. Cincinnati Reds – 2.50

Play-by-play: John Sadak

Analysts: Jeff Brantley, Barry Larkin, Chris Welsh

Most common grade: B (33.05% of votes)

Previous rankings: 15 (2014), 25 (2016), 18 (2017), 17 (2018), 17 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.20 (2014), 2.09 (2016), 2.27 (2017), 2.32 (2018), 2.22 (2019)

Comments: John Sadak has admirably stepped into the lead play-by-play role since Thom Brennaman’s departure, and the Reds were rewarded this year with their best score and ranking. We’ve seen it before, and we’ll see it again: sometimes, one new announcer can completely revamp a team’s broadcast booth.

12. Tampa Bay Rays – 2.65

Play-by-play: Andy Freed, Dewayne Staats

Analysts: Brian Anderson

Most common grade: B (30.52% of votes)

Previous rankings: 16 (2014), 24 (2016), 25 (2017), 22 (2018), 18 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.20 (2014), 2.10 (2016), 1.88 (2017), 2.15 (2018), 2.18 (2019)

Comments: This is a surprise, if only because the Rays have kept the same primary booth together for a long time. That’s a record-high score and ranking for the Rays, despite Staats and Brian Anderson working together for over a decade.

11. Atlanta Braves – 2.66

Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Analysts: Jeff Francoeur, Tom Glavine, Nick Green, Peter Moylan

Most common grade: B (34.01% of votes)

Previous rankings: 21 (2014), 13 (2016), 23 (2017), 20 (2018), 21 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.06 (2014), 2.41 (2016), 1.91 (2017), 2.24 (2018), 2.08 (2019)

Comments: Speaking of new play-by-play broadcasters, welcome to Atlanta, Brandon Gaudin. After replacing Chip Caray this year, Gaudin has taken off in the Braves’ booth, freshening up a broadcast that was beginning to grow a bit stale.

10. Baltimore Orioles – 2.70

Play-by-play: Kevin Brown

Analysts: Ben McDonald, Jim Palmer

Most common grade: B (37.50% of votes)

Previous rankings: 3 (2014), 3 (2016), 6 (2017), 4 (2018), 4 (2019)

Previous grades: 3.14 (2014), 3.15 (2016), 2.83 (2017), 2.94 (2018), 2.90 (2019)

Comments: Not having Gary Thorne anymore around hurt the Orioles’ score and ranking, but Kevin Brown has proved to be a strong replacement. Ben McDonald has also been a strong addition to the booth as an analyst.

9. Milwaukee Brewers – 2.87

Play-by-play: Brian Anderson, Jeff Levering

Analysts: Tim Dillard, Vinny Rottino, Bill Schroeder

Most common grade: B (39.75% of votes)

Previous rankings: 8 (2014), 11 (2016), 9 (2017), 8 (2018), 8 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.59 (2014), 2.57 (2016), 2.63 (2017), 2.63 (2018), 2.59 (2019)

Comments: Brian Anderson’s national work with Warner Bros. Discovery has limited his work with the Brewers this season, but the team’s broadcasts still haven’t missed a bit with Jeff Levering picking up more play-by-play work. The expansion of game analysts to include Tim Dillard and Vinny Rottino has also worked out well for Milwaukee.

8. Seattle Mariners – 2.89

Play-by-play: Aaron Goldsmith, Dave Sims

Analysts: Mike Blowers, Mike Cameron, Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith, Dan Wilson

Most common grade: B (46.77% of votes)

Previous rankings: 10 (2014), 12 (2016), 16 (2017), 10 (2018), 15 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.47 (2014), 2.49 (2016), 2.34 (2017), 2.55 (2018), 2.34 (2019)

Comments: In the year the franchise hosted the All-Star Game, the Mariners scored their highest score and grade. Aaron Goldsmith has been receiving praise for his national work with Fox and turned down the Cardinals’ play-by-play job earlier this offseason. Dave Sims also remains quite an underrated play-by-play announcer.

7. Chicago Cubs – 2.95

Play-by-play: Pat Hughes, Beth Mowins, Jon Sciambi

Analysts: Jim Deshaies, Joe Girardi

Most common grade: A (37.72% of votes)

Previous rankings: 5 (2014), 6 (2016), 5 (2017), 9 (2018), 12 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.72 (2014), 2.82 (2016), 2.85 (2017), 2.60 (2018), 2.48 (2019)

Comments: The pairing of Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies was beloved by Cubs fans before Kasper’s departure, and Jon Sciambi’s team with Deshaies is receiving similar positive love in the third season together. As long as the Cubs keep rolling those two out in the booth, they’ll be fine in these rankings.

6. Chicago White Sox – 3.03

Play-by-play: Jason Benetti, Len Kasper

Analysts: Gordon Beckham, Steve Stone

Most common grade: A (46.84% of votes)

Previous rankings: 10 (2016), 17 (2017), 16 (2018), 11 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.57 (2016), 2.31 (2017) 2.35 (2018), 2.50 (2019)

Comments: We’re a long way from the Hawk Harrelson years, aren’t we? Jason Benetti has been such a breath of fresh air in the White Sox booth, and the fanbase has to be thrilled that he and Steve Stone will be around for the long run with the franchise.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers – 3.05

Play-by-play: Joe Davis, Stephen Nelson

Analysts: Nomar Garciaparra, Orel Hershiser, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Dontrelle Willis

Most common grade: A (43.45% of votes)

Previous rankings: 21 (2016), 7 (2017), 13 (2018), 5 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.22 (2016), 2.65 (2017), 2.44 (2018), 2.83 (2019)

Comments: Despite a substantial score increase this year, the Dodgers remain ranked fifth. Joe Davis’ growing national profile has forced the newly hired Stephen Nelson to pick up more of a workload than any of us expected, but it’s gone pretty well so far. Since Vin Scully’s retirement, the Dodgers have turned their broadcasts into something more traditional, and it’s been a wise decision.

4. Toronto Blue Jays – 3.07

Play-by-play: Dan Shulman

Analysts: Buck Martinez, Joe Siddall

Most common grade: A (42.14% of votes)

Previous rankings: 20 (2014), 8 (2016), 21 (2017), 5 (2018), 7 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.06 (2014), 2.58 (2016), 2.08 (2017), 2.75 (2018), 2.64 (2019)

Comments: This is Toronto’s best rank and score ever, and it’s warranted. Dan Shulman is one of the best play-by-play announcers in all of baseball, and Blue Jays fans should be thrilled he calls nearly all of their games.

3. San Diego Padres – 3.24

Play-by-play: Don Orsillo

Analysts: Mark Grant, Tony Gwynn Jr, Mark Sweeney

Most common grade: A (56.21% of votes)

Previous rankings: 12 (2014), 5 (2016), 4 (2017), 3 (2018), 1 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.46 (2014), 2.87 (2016), 2.87 (2017), 3.06 (2018), 2.99 (2019)

Comments: Despite their best score ever, the Padres fell from the top spot due to gains below them in the rankings. The pairing of Don Orsillo and Mark Grant is one of my favorites across the league, and they’ll likely keep scoring high as long as they’re together.

2. New York Mets – 3.34

Play-by-play: Gary Cohen

Analysts: Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez

Most common grade: A (66.90% of votes)

Previous rankings: 4 (2014), 4 (2016), 3 (2017), 3 (2018), 3 (2019)

Previous grades: 2.99 (2014), 3.06 (2016), 2.92 (2017), 3.12 (2018), 2.97 (2019)

Comments: The Mets check in with their best rank and score ever, but they still can’t quite get over the hump. The franchise has never been outside the top four in all the years we’ve been doing these rankings, a testament to the strong feelings fans have about Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez.

1. San Francisco Giants – 3.41

Play-by-play: Dave Flemming, Duane Kuiper

Analysts: Shawn Estes, Mike Krukow, Javier Lopez, Hunter Pence

Most common grade: A (60.88% of votes)

Previous rankings: 1 (2014), 2 (2016), 1 (2017), 1 (2018), 2 (2019)

Previous grades: 3.46 (2014), 3.54 (2016), 3.15 (2017), 3.15 (2018), 2.98 (2019)

Comments: To the surprise of no one, the Giants claimed their fourth crown in six polls. This year, Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow did it with their third-highest score ever, continuing an incredible run as baseball’s most loved local broadcast team. Next year, they’ll be favorites to finish at the top once again, despite another season in the books.