On Wednesday, the first day of the MLB offseason, FP Santangelo announced that he would not be returning to Nationals broadcasts on MASN for the 2022 season.

Well, there goes my no-hitter. As you may have heard, I will not be returning to the MASN broadcast booth to call Nats games next season. I have so many people to thank for this last decade that I hardly know where to begin. ◦ — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) November 3, 2021

The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli had more details on Santangelo’s departure, noting that it seemed to be performance-related.

On Santangelo, I was told it was more performance that prompted MASN to not pick up his option. Santangelo also missed time in the booth this season for a sexual harassment allegation. That was investigated by MLB and deemed inconclusive. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 3, 2021

A replacement has not been named, though MASN said in a statement they were working with the Nationals to find a new analyst. Play by play broadcaster Bob Carpenter will return, per Ghiroli.

Here is what a MASN spokesperson said to The Athletic about Santangelo's departure: "As is well-established in the industry, the broadcasters are selected by the team and MASN is working with the Nats to identify his successor." — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 3, 2021

Santangelo was out of the booth for two months this summer after a sexual misconduct allegation. MLB investigated the allegation, which was deemed inconclusive. The Nationals have had a fraught relationship with MASN for years, and it has only gotten worse this year after the network gutted the on-air roster and pregame/postgame coverage for both the Nationals and Orioles.