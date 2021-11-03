Local NetworksMLBBy Joe Lucia on

On Wednesday, the first day of the MLB offseason, FP Santangelo announced that he would not be returning to Nationals broadcasts on MASN for the 2022 season.

The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli had more details on Santangelo’s departure, noting that it seemed to be performance-related.

A replacement has not been named, though MASN said in a statement they were working with the Nationals to find a new analyst. Play by play broadcaster Bob Carpenter will return, per Ghiroli.

Santangelo was out of the booth for two months this summer after a sexual misconduct allegation. MLB investigated the allegation, which was deemed inconclusive. The Nationals have had a fraught relationship with MASN for years, and it has only gotten worse this year after the network gutted the on-air roster and pregame/postgame coverage for both the Nationals and Orioles.

