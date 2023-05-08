Joe Davis is a busy man. In addition to his work as the regular play by play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Davis calls national MLB and NFL games for Fox Sports.

This season, Dodgers fans have noticed that Davis hasn’t been in the booth alongside long-time broadcast partner Orel Hershiser too often. Davis has been working with Dontrelle Willis, and Hershiser has been working with Stephen Nelson, hired from MLB Network this offseason.

Per the LA Times, Davis is limited to 90 games due to his national commitments. Team EVP and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen says the team wants to get Hershiser reps with Nelson as well as Davis, given those limits.

The primary issue: Davis’ national television commitments now limit him to 90 games with the Dodgers, which prompted the team to hire Nelson as a dedicated backup. Hershiser remains the primary analyst.