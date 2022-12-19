Wayne Randazzo’s next job appears to already be lined up.

Per Sam Blum of The Athletic, Randazzo will be the new play by play broadcaster for the Los Angeles Angels.

Earlier on Monday, Newsday reported that Randazzo would not return to the New York Mets, where he served as the team’s radio play by play voice, for the 2023 season. In that article, a job with the Angels was mentioned. That appears to be close to reality now.

Blum also notes that it’s currently unknown how many games Randazzo will call this season on Bally Sports West, and whether or not incumbents Patrick O’Neal and Matt Vasgersian will return.

The Angels have struggled (to put it lightly) to fill the play by play role since the departure of long-time broadcaster Victor Rojas following the 2020 season. Rojas was initially replaced by Vasgersian and Daron Sutton for the 2021 season, though Sutton was let go in July of that year and Vasgersian juggled national work with ESPN and MLB Network along with his gig with the Angels. Rich Waltz replaced Sutton for the second half of 2021, but did not return for 2022, with O’Neal taking over. Vasgersian did return for 2022, leaving ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball to dedicate more time to his work with the Angels and MLB Network. Additionally, long-time analyst Jose Mota left the club prior to 2022, taking a job with the Dodgers and SportsNet LA.

Analyst Mark Gubicza has been a source of stability in Anaheim, and Randazzo will be his sixth regular partner since 2020. It’s tough to build chemistry with that much changing around, but hopefully for Angels fans, Randazzo will be around for the long run.