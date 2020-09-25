Over a month after he used a homophobic slur on the air during a Fox Sports Ohio Reds broadcast, Thom Brennaman is resigning as the Reds play-by-play broadcaster.

Brennaman had been suspended since the incident, while also losing his Fox NFL assignments. He was also criticized for his apology after, wherein he claimed to have no knowledge of how hateful the word is. Brennaman also maintained his claim that he never used the word before, a difficult assertion to take seriously considering how easily he tossed it off into a hot mic.

Today, in an exclusive announcement to WCPO’s Evan Millward, Brennaman announced his resignation.

The statement in full:

“My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans, and the LGBTQ community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me. To this great city, my hometown, a sincere thank you. I truly regret what I said and I’m so very sorry. No one loves this town more than me. I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. And it is my hope and intention to return. And if I’m given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person. I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with, and listened to almost daily over the last five weeks. With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change.”

Brennaman had been calling Reds games in some capacity since 2006. His father Marty was the longtime voice of the Reds, and a Ford C. Frick award winner. Whether Brennaman will be able to find another broadcasting job remains to be seen, but if he does, it won’t be with the Reds, ending his family’s lengthy run of association with the franchise.

