On Monday, Bally Sports Midwest officially announced the hiring of Chip Caray as the new play by play broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals also welcomed Caray in a tweet.

Welcome home Chip Caray! ?️ The St. Louis native is the new play-by-play announcer for #STLCards baseball on @BallySportsMW. pic.twitter.com/ML3u5Sq7Bs — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 30, 2023

In the story announcing Caray’s hiring, the long-time Atlanta Braves broadcaster praised “the passion, loyalty, and knowledge of Cardinals fans.”

“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St. Louis County,” Caray said. “As a visiting broadcaster, I have always admired the passion, knowledge and loyalty of Cardinals fans, both here in St. Louis and across the country. The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of. I can’t wait to start this exciting new chapter with my great teammates at Bally Sports Midwest. It’s great to be home!”

The Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest praised Caray’s experience and enthusiasm.

“The Cardinals are pleased to share in today’s announcement that Chip Caray will be joining us as the play-by-play announcer for Cardinals baseball on Bally Sports Midwest,” stated Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “Chip brings a wealth of experience to the booth and has a great feel for the history and tradition of the franchise.” “We’re excited to welcome Chip to Cardinals Nation,” said Jack Donovan, Bally Sports Midwest general manager and senior vice president. “There is an illustrious history of Cardinals broadcasters and we are excited to add to that incredible roster by bringing in one of the best play-by-play announcers in baseball today. Chip brings enthusiasm to the game and cherishes the opportunity to be part of Cardinals baseball. We can’t wait for Cardinals fans to hear him behind the microphone.” A week ago, the Cardinals’ interest in Caray was first reported. Soon after, it was reported that he was taking the job and would be the replacement for Dan McLaughlin. There’s still an opening in Atlanta, and while several names have been rumored, nothing concrete has emerged quite yet.

