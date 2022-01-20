On Thursday, the Washington Nationals announced that Kevin Frandsen, formerly a radio analyst for the Phillies, would be the team’s new TV analyst on MASN.

MASN and the Washington Nationals today named former player Kevin Frandsen as the color commentator for Nationals TV coverage! ?️ // https://t.co/nAqwZ85BhU pic.twitter.com/aDOHwS9UxM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 20, 2022

Frandsen will work alongside long-time play by play broadcaster Bob Carpenter and replaces FP Santangelo, who spent some time off broadcasts last season following sexual misconduct allegations. In November, Santangelo announced that he wouldn’t be back at all in 2022.

Carpenter seemed thrilled with Frandsen’s hiring.

Welcome back to DC, Kevin Frandsen! Nats fans, he hit it out of the park during his audition and will bring baseball knowledge, insight and energy to our telecasts. Now, if I can keep him and Kolko in check, we'll "pipe" it out of the park as well! https://t.co/c5qu5PJdZs — Bob Carpenter (@scorebook_bob) January 20, 2022

In a statement, Frandsen thanked the Nationals, his family, and his former coworkers with the Phillies.

“Thrilled is an understatement to describe the way I feel right now,” said Frandsen. “I’d like to thank MASN and the Lerner family for this tremendous opportunity. I’d also like to thank my team of Amanda, Tenley and Daylen for their love and support. Being able to learn from and work alongside Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson, Rob Brooks and everyone in Philadelphia the last four seasons has been a blessing, but I’m so excited to work with Bob Carpenter and bring games to the incredibly knowledgeable and passionate Nationals fan base. I cannot wait to get started.”

Frandsen also had a 105 game stint with the Nationals in 2014, which resulted in this fun clip at the end of the season.

Throwback to Kevin Frandsen's most notable moment as a National. pic.twitter.com/wPDXKTZ9Gi — Blake Finney (@FinneyBlake) January 20, 2022

When a team hires a broadcaster from another team, I generally look at the reactions from the team they’re leaving. Phillies fans are not very happy that Frandsen won’t be calling their games this season, and that means it’s a huge win for the Nationals and their fans.