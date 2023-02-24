On Friday, the Miami Marlins and Fox Sports 940 AM Miami announced the team’s schedule of Spring Training radio broadcasts. They also officially announced that Kyle Sielaff would serve the team’s new radio play by play broadcaster, replacing Glenn Geffner.

The news was first reported earlier on Friday by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Following Geffner’s departure, the 32-year old Sielaff, a fill-in announcer and shoulder programming host, was considered a favorite to replace him.

Sielaff will work with a variety of analysts throughout the season, including Rod Allen, Jeff Nelson, Kelly Saco, and Gaby Sanchez, who will all also be part of Bally Sports Florida’s Marlins coverage on TV.

Speaking of Marlins TV broadcasts, Paul Severino returns as the Marlins TV play by play voice, joined in the booth by Allen (50ish games), Tommy Hutton (55ish home games), Nelson, and Sanchez, with the latter two splitting the other 50ish games.

[Fox Sports 940 Miami]