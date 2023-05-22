Glen Kuiper will not return to NBC Sports California.

Per Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, NBC Sports California made the decision to part ways with the A’s broadcaster after an internal review.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” says the statement shared by McDonald.

McDonald also reported that “information uncovered in the internal review” was another factor that led to Kuiper’s departure.

Earlier this month, Kuiper was suspended and pulled from the air following his use of a racial slur during an A’s game in Kansas City. He had been with the A’s for nearly two decades.

Since Kuiper’s suspension, Vince Cotroneo and Johnny Doskow have replaced him on the air, working alongside Dallas Braden.