Glen Kuiper, the lead play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics on NBC Sports California, had an apparent slip of the tongue during Friday’s game between the A’s and Kansas City Royals.

Kuiper and his broadcast partner, Dallas Braden, visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum earlier in the day. He likely intended to say, “We had a phenomenal day today. Negro League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Instead, what it sounded like Kuiper said was, “We had a phenomenal day today, —— League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Warning, the following video includes the word, unfiltered.

For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. pic.twitter.com/k1we7gf3GT — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 6, 2023

Later in the broadcast, a clearly frazzled Kuiper offered an apology, saying that the word he was trying to say didn’t come out right.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said… I just wanted to apologize for that.”

"I said something that didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said… I just wanted to apologize for that."- Glen Kuiper https://t.co/48qZRDh6SG pic.twitter.com/PN600PHP7H — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 6, 2023

Incidentally, this incident took place in Kansas City, the same place that Thom Brennaman, then an announcer for the Cincinnati Reds, who referenced “one of the f** capitals of the world,” unaware that his microphone was live.

While not exactly the same situation, this situation drew comparisons to that one.

This dude needed saved by a Nick Castellanos homer … and it never happened https://t.co/fTWXqW998T — Jarrod Prugar (@jprugar26) May 6, 2023

This is the Thom Brennaman situation all over again, ironically enough again in Kansas City. I don't know if Glen Kuiper will lose his job over this, but it's not my call to make. All I'll say is it would be a shame if a career goes down the drain from one slip of the tongue. https://t.co/PFwLALgTtS — Owen (@Alakazam_428) May 6, 2023

[Timothy Burke; Photo Credit: NBC Sports California]