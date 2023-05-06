Glen Kuiper
Local NetworksMLBNBCBy Michael Dixon on

Glen Kuiper, the lead play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics on NBC Sports California, had an apparent slip of the tongue during Friday’s game between the A’s and Kansas City Royals.

Kuiper and his broadcast partner, Dallas Braden, visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum earlier in the day. He likely intended to say, “We had a phenomenal day today. Negro League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Instead, what it sounded like Kuiper said was, “We had a phenomenal day today, —— League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Warning, the following video includes the word, unfiltered.

Later in the broadcast, a clearly frazzled Kuiper offered an apology, saying that the word he was trying to say didn’t come out right.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said… I just wanted to apologize for that.”

Incidentally, this incident took place in Kansas City, the same place that Thom Brennaman, then an announcer for the Cincinnati Reds, who referenced “one of the f** capitals of the world,” unaware that his microphone was live.

While not exactly the same situation, this situation drew comparisons to that one.

[Timothy Burke; Photo Credit: NBC Sports California]

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. Fan of most sports and a total nerd when it comes to sports history. Michael spent most of his life in the Bay Area, but lived in Arizona for 2 years and moved to Indiana in April, 2023.

Other loves include good tacos, pizza and obscure Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985
Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon