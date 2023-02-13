The Philadelphia Phillies won’t be playing musical chairs with their play by play broadcasters any time soon.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the team has signed TV play by play broadcaster Tom McCarthy and radio play by play broadcaster Scott Franzke to multi-year extensions. The new deals will “keep them in their current roles for most of the 2020s.”

Phillies EVP Dave Buck touted the stability in the team’s broadcast booth.

“Stability is a great word for it,” said Dave Buck, the team’s executive vice president. “They will be up there a long time. It’s funny, as the generations age. I grew up on Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn. A lot of the younger people are like, ‘Who?’ Now, I’m lucky enough to be a part of the new generation with Franzke and McCarthy. They both have an awesome local following and are growing nationally, too. It was important for us to have them with us for a long time.”

Both McCarthy and Franzke have been in their current roles for over a decade.

Each broadcaster will work with various partners in 2023. On the TV side, it’s assumed that McCarthy will team with Ruben Amaro Jr, Ben Davis, and John Kruk. Over on radio, Franzke will work with Larry Andersen for around 60 games in 2023, with Kevin Stocker as a favorite to pick up many of the remaining games.

