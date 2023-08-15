The lineup of studio content during FS1’s debut year a decade ago looks very different from what you see today. Original content didn’t begin until the afternoon, with the morning consisting of live event replays and Fox Sports Live reruns. Debate shows weren’t on the schedule at all, and a radio simulcast didn’t come until several of the studio shows were canceled. Afternoon soccer preempted many of those afternoon shows. It’s a much different beast these days on FS1, which is jammed with live studio content every weekday, all day.

Many of the personalities on the air during that first year at FS1 have moved on. Some have not. So, where are they now?

Fox Soccer Daily

Fox Soccer Daily was a half-hour studio show in the vein of ESPNFC. It was frequently preempted by Fox’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League and fell off the schedule at the end of 2013.

Julie Stewart-Binks: Stewart-Binks left FS1 for ESPN in 2016, then left ESPN for Barstool Sports in 2017. She left Barstool in 2018 and joined fuboTV in 2019 before leaving fubo for BetRivers in 2023 to host a podcast and create other content.

Warren Barton: Bartom remains with Fox as a soccer analyst, and has been calling matches during this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Brian McBride: McBride left Fox Sports at the end of 2014. He served as an analyst for ESPN before becoming the general manager of the US Men’s National Team, a position he left earlier this year.

Eric Wynalda: Wynalda hasn’t appeared on-air for Fox since his attempted run for U.S. Soccer president in 2017. Since then, he served as the head coach and technical director of Las Vegas Lights FC until 2020.

Grant Wahl: Wahl passed away in 2022 while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Mike Francesa Show

FS1’s first radio simulcast was The Mike Francesa Show, which premiered in March 2014. As expected, live events pre-empted Francesa frequently, and he wasn’t thrilled with the arrangement. Following Colin Cowherd’s hiring in the summer of 2015, Francesa left Fox less than a year and a half into a reported four-year agreement.

Mike Francesa: Following his departure from Fox, Francesa left, returned, and left WFAN (again). He started hosting a podcast for BetRivers last year and, incredibly, is still doing it.

NASCAR Race Hub

NASCAR Race Hub was a holdover from the SPEED days after the network transitioned to Fox Sports 1. Ten years later, Race Hub is the lone piece of studio programming from FS1’s launch still on the air.

Steve Byrnes: Byrnes passed away from cancer in 2015.

Danielle Trotta: originally the host of Race Hub on FS1, Trotta left the network in 2017. She joined NBC Sports Boston in 2018 and was let go in 2020 as part of a larger round of layoffs. She hosted a Fox Business show called My Dream Car! in 2022 and currently hosts a SiriusXM show called On Track.

Adam Alexander: Alexander is still with Fox, occasionally calling college football and covering NASCAR for the network.

Larry McReynolds: McReynolds is still with Fox, covering NASCAR for the network.

Crowd Goes Wild

Crowd Goes Wild was a panel show that tried to do way too many things. It wasn’t a debate show, a highlights show, a comedy show, or an interview show, but it featured elements of all of them. The show was axed in April of 2014.

Jason Gay: credited as a sports columnist for the Wall Street Journal during his time on Crowd Goes Wild, Gay is still a sports columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

Michael Kosta: after Crowd Goes Wild was canceled, Kosta continued his career as a comedian, and has been a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2017.

Katie Nolan: Nolan stuck with FS1 following Crowd Goes Wild‘s cancelation, and hosted a web show called No Filter and a late-night show called Garbage Time. She left FS1 for ESPN in 2017 and appeared on a variety of programming, hosting a show called Always Late and a podcast called Sports?! Nolan left ESPN in 2021 and was part of Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball coverage in 2022.

Regis Philbin: Philbin passed away in December 2020, making occasional TV appearances following his departure from Fox Sports.

Trevor Pryce: Pryce wrote a comic book series called Kulipari which was adapted into a Netflix animated series in 2016. A third season has been greenlit by Hulu and will be released in 2024.

Georgie Thompson: Thompson moved back to the UK in 2014 and hosted Fighting Talk on BBC Radio 5 Live for two seasons.

Fox Football Daily

Fox Football Daily really should have worked. It was a lot like NFL Live, and I gave it a positive review when the debut episode aired. It was canceled in the spring of 2014 and replaced with America’s Pregame.

Curt Menefee: Menefee remains with Fox as the primary host of Fox NFL Sunday.

Ronde Barber: Barber left Fox in 2019 after a run as a game analyst for the NFL on Fox.

Scott Fujita: after leaving FS1, Fujita is now the Head of School at the All Saints’ Day school in Carmel, California.

Randy Moss: Moss left FS1 in 2016, joining ESPN as an NFL analyst. He’s currently an analyst on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Brian Urlacher: Urlacher left FS1 in 2014 to spend time with his family.

Jay Glazer: Glazer remains with Fox as the company’s primary NFL insider on Fox NFL Sunday.

Mike Pereira: Pereira remains with Fox as the company’s lead NFL rules analyst.

America’s Pregame

America’s Pregame replaced Fox Football Daily on the FS1 lineup and made the most of Fox’s RSNs. Reporters from the RSNs, as well as national reporters for Fox, would appear on the show to provide quick hits in advance of the night’s live sports action across the country. It was canceled in September 2015 as Fox leaned more into the “embrace debate” philosophy.

Mike Hill: Hill is still with Fox, hosting various studio programming for the company.

Molly McGrath: McGrath left Fox in 2016 to join ESPN, where she’s risen up the ranks to become one of the network’s top college football and basketball reporters.

Fox Sports Live

Fox Sports Live was Fox’s answer to SportsCenter, featuring a traditional highlights show combined with the “athlete panel,” several former players talking about the sports events of the day. The show was dramatically retooled in February of 2016 and became more of a late-night talk show. It was canceled in February 2017.

Dan O’Toole: O’Toole’s contract wasn’t renewed by Fox in 2017, and he returned to Canada. O’Toole and Jay Onrait hosted SC with Jay and Dan for three and a half years before O’Toole was laid off by TSN in 2021. He now hosts a podcast called Boomsies! for BetRivers.

Jay Onrait: Onrait’s contract wasn’t renewed by Fox in 2017, and he returned to Canada. Onrait and Dan O’Toole hosted SC with Jay and Dan for three and a half years before O’Toole was laid off by TSN in 2021. Onrait still hosts the show for TSN, now retitled SC with Jay Onrait.

Charissa Thompson: Thompson remains with Fox as the primary host of Fox NFL Kickoff.

Donovan McNabb: McNabb resigned from Fox in 2015 after being suspended following a DUI. He joined ESPN Radio and beIN Sports in 2016. McNabb was suspended by ESPN in December 2017 following past sexual harassment allegations against him, and let go by the company in January 2018.

Gary Payton: Payton was suspended indefinitely by Fox in 2015 after he was named in a domestic assault allegation. Fox parted ways with him later that year.

Andy Roddick: Roddick left FS1 in 2015. He was featured in Netflix’s Break Point docuseries this year.

Ephraim Salaam: since leaving FS1, Salaam has worked in the TV and film worlds, most recently serving as a staff writer and story editor on Peacock’s Bel-Air.

Fox College Saturday

Fox’s first answer to ESPN’s College GameDay was this pregame show hosted by Erin Andrews. While the critical response wasn’t bad, the viewership was, and the show was replaced with a Friday night pregame show under the Fox Sports Live branding in 2014.

Erin Andrews: Andrews remains with Fox as the network’s top NFL sideline reporter.

Joel Klatt: Klatt remains with Fox as the network’s top college football game analyst.

Petros Papadakis: Papadakis remains with Fox as a college football game analyst.

Eddie George: after leaving Fox Sports, George turned to Broadway, debuting in January 2016. He was hired as the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers in 2021.