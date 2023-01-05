Netflix has released a trailer for Break Point, its upcoming tennis docuseries from Box to Box Films, the production company behind Drive To Survive.

As announced last month, Break Point will premiere its first five episodes on January 13th. The final five will premiere in June.

Per Netflix, here’s a list of those featured and interviewed in Break Point.

Players featured in the series (bios available upon request):

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paula Badosa

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Ons Jabeur

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Casper Ruud

Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Sloane Stephens

Iga Swiatek

Frances Tiafoe

Ajla Tomljanovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas Series also includes interviews with: Paul Annacone

Chris Evert

Patrick Mouratoglou

Toni Nadal

Martina Navratilova

Andy Roddick

Maria Sharapova

And a brief synopsis.

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

The first two episodes (The Maverick, Take the Crown) focus on the Australian Open. The third (California Dreaming) brings Indian Wells into the picture. The fourth (Great Expectations) spotlights the Madrid Open. The fifth (King of Clay) is centered around the French Open.

In addition to Break Point, a yet-untitled golf docuseries is in the works from Netflix and Box to Box, featuring plenty of significant names. With the Masters starting in April, it wouldn’t surprise me if we began learning new information about that series as we approach the year’s first major.