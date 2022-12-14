It looks like Friday, January 13 is going to be quite the day for those interested in sports documentaries. Early on Wednesday, Apple announced that four-part docuseries Super League: The War for Football will premiere that day. And later Wednesday, Netflix announced that the first five episodes of their behind-the-scenes ATP and WTA tennis series (from Box To Box Films, the same company behind Formula 1: Drive To Survive), first announced in January, will also premiere on that day, with five more to follow in June. Here’s a teaser trailer they put out:

And here’s more from a release:

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

The series will feature active players (in alphabetical order) Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. It also will include interviews with many other notable tennis figures, including Paul Annacone, Chris Evert, Patrick Mouratoglou, Toni Nadal, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick, and Maria Sharapova. The first two episodes will focus on last year’s Australian Open, followed by episodes on Indian Wells, Madrid, and the French Open, with the June episodes set to cover Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens, the US Open, the WTA Finals, and the ATP Finals.

Break Point is produced by Box To Box Films, with Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees as executive producers. It fits into a wide current lineup of Netflix sports documentary projects, including The Redeem Team, Untold, The Figo Affair, the now-out season two ofLast Chance U: Basketball, and more. We’ll see how it turns out.

