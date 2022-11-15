A year and a half after the first season, Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of Last Chance U: Basketball.

Here’s a summary from Netflix’s release.

The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to give viewers another honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald, the series picks up a year after COVID caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020. Head coach John Mosley is eager to get back on the court with an almost entirely new roster of Huskies, including talented but troubled D1 level athletes looking for a last opportunity to make it. Off the court, players get vulnerable sharing their personal struggles of family instability, mental health, homlessness, and more. Over 8 episodes, viewers will follow the team’s journey as players work to overcome personal demons and fight for their spot on the court.

Season two of Last Chance U: Basketball was announced by Netflix back in September.

All eight hour-long episodes will be available to watch on Netflix December 13th.

[Netflix]