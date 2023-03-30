On Thursday, BetRivers announced that Julie Stewart-Binks was joining the company as a podcast host and content creator.

Welcome to the team, @JSB_TV We're proud to announce Julie Stewart-Binks is joining the BetRivers family! Read more ▶️ https://t.co/mLJUnoZeuj pic.twitter.com/NvFy1IfpX6 — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) March 30, 2023

With BetRivers, Stewart-Binks will host a podcast and will also “be developing sportsbook, casino and lifestyle content for the brand.” She is also expected to make appearances on fellow Canadian Dan O’Toole’s podcast Boomsies.

Her most recent stop was at fubo, where she hosted a pair of original shows, Drinks with Binks and Call It a Night, in addition to other hosting duties. Previous stops included Fox, ESPN, and Barstool.

In an Instagram post announcing her new role, Stewart-Binks mentioned former FS1 colleague Mike Francesa, who hosts a podcast with BetRivers, in addition to O’Toole.