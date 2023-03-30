Online OutletsBy Joe Lucia on

On Thursday, BetRivers announced that Julie Stewart-Binks was joining the company as a podcast host and content creator.

With BetRivers, Stewart-Binks will host a podcast and will also “be developing sportsbook, casino and lifestyle content for the brand.” She is also expected to make appearances on fellow Canadian Dan O’Toole’s podcast Boomsies.

Her most recent stop was at fubo, where she hosted a pair of original shows, Drinks with Binks and Call It a Night, in addition to other hosting duties. Previous stops included Fox, ESPN, and Barstool.

In an Instagram post announcing her new role, Stewart-Binks mentioned former FS1 colleague Mike Francesa, who hosts a podcast with BetRivers, in addition to O’Toole.

