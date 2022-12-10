Grant Wahl, an American reporter who was in Qatar reporting on the World Cup for CBS Sports, has died.

The news was confirmed by NPR.

NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come. — Russell Lewis (@rdlewis) December 10, 2022

USA Soccer also released a statement on the tragic news.

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Wahl was detained at the World Cup in November for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of gay soccer fans and specifically his brother, Eric, who is gay.

Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.) Story: https://t.co/JKpXXETDkH pic.twitter.com/HEjr0xzxU5 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Eric shared the news of his brother’s passing on Instagram. He posted a video, with the caption, “We’re still trying to find out. He collapsed at the stadium, was given CPR, was taken by Uber to hospital and died according to Celine. We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House.”

In the video, Eric shared that he felt his brother was murdered.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I am gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eewahl (@eewahl)



The timeline of events would have Wahl passing during Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, which he was tweeting during. His final tweet referenced the game-tying goal, scored by the Netherlands late in regulation, which sent the game into extra time.

Just an incredible designed set-piece goal by the Netherlands. — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 9, 2022

His final article, which was published on Substack, dealt with the poor working conditions for laborers at the World Cup.

Wahl was 48 at the time of his passing.

[Photo Credit: Grant Wahl]