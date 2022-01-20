B/R's Nasher NHL watch party.
Bleacher ReportNHLStreamingTurnerBy Andrew Bucholtz on

There have been plenty of interesting alternate feed broadcasts in recent years, from the ManningCast to NFL on Nickelodeon to a variety of college football MegaCasts and alternate feeds for other sports. The latest approach is a NHL on TNT/Bleacher Report pairing, featuring esports athlete and personality Andrew “Nasher” Telfair (featured on the B/R Open Ice vertical) hosting a B/R app interactive stream as an alternate viewing option for the first period of the NHL on TNT‘s Toronto Maple Leafs-New York Rangers broadcast Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s more from a release:

WHO: Andrew ‘Nasher’ Telfer – Preeminent hockey content creator and lead voice for B/R Open Ice,. Bleacher Report’s digital hockey vertical.

WHAT: Nasher will live stream the first period of the Toronto Maple Leafs-New York Rangers game, incorporating fan interaction and answering questions posed through the B/R app. He will also respond to fans’ favorite hockey trick shots, clips, goals, etc. submitted via his popular Twitter page HERE.

WHEN: TONIGHT – Wednesday, January 19 – at 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Live in the B/R App

And here are some of Nasher’s tweets on this:

This is an interesting move, and fits in with past moves by Turner and B/R (both part of WarnerMedia) to provide some cross-brand content, especially in the B/R app. We’ve seen that before with The Match (with the most recent version having a press conference with fan-submitted questions air on the app) and with other properties. And esports in particular has been something where WarnerMedia’s done a lot across their different brands, including B/R and Turner Sports. So this seems to make some sense from that perspective as well. We’ll see how this watch party goes and if B/R does more of these in the future.

[@TheNasher61 on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz