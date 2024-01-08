Draymond Green on his podcast.

Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green is again in the news. Green who is just coming off a suspension by the NBA (originally indefinite, it wound up being 12 games) following his hit to Phoenix Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkic’s face on Dec. 12, announced Monday that he’s reached a “multi-year extension” with The Volume Sports to continue his podcast. And Green arranged some good timing with that announcement.

Beyond the extension, Green made news on a different front on a new episode (the first of season three) of his The Draymond Green Show that released Monday. There, in his first public comments on this suspension, he said he was contemplating retirement after receiving the suspension before NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked him into reconsidering. And that was first revealed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who obtained the key clip of the episode before it was widely released:

In a new edition of the Draymond Green Show, Golden State’s star suggests that Adam Silver talked him out of retirement: “I told him, ‘Adam this is too much for me…It’s all becoming too much for me – and I’m going to retire.’” Story on ESPN: https://t.co/He2qlfALBs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2024

The show’s full episode is here:

And here’s the full quote, from Wojnarowski’s ESPN story:

“I told him, ‘Adam this is too much for me. … This is too much. It’s all becoming too much for me — and I’m going to retire,'” Green said. “And Adam said, ‘You’re making a very rash decision and I won’t let you do that.’ “We had a long, great conversation — very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who’s more about helping you than hurting you; helping you than punishing you. He’s more about the players.”

Meanwhile, on the extension front, here’s more from a The Volume release:

The award-winning podcast, The Draymond Green Show, is returning for its third season with the 4-time NBA Champion Draymond Green signing a multi-year extension with The Volume. As part of the deal, The Volume will also co-develop, co-produce and distribute new content for Green’s media brand, “The New Media.” Since its debut in 2021, Green’s podcast has drawn praise from fans and insiders for his candor and honesty. The show won the iHeart Sports Podcast of the Year and the Webby People’s Voice Award in 2022, while driving millions of downloads and views each month. …“Draymond is one of the most authentic voices in sports and has been an incredible teammate,” said Colin Cowherd, founder of The Volume. “Everyone at The Volume is thrilled to continue working with Draymond, and we are excited to find new voices to add to his ‘New Media’ banner.” “Colin and everyone at The Volume have been amazing partners over the last two years,” said Draymond Green. “We believe this is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together, not just for The Draymond Green Show, but for The New Media as well.”

Green’s show is interesting on several fronts. He’s often used it to attack particular critics, often in not the best ways. He’s also used it as a replacement for traditional conversations with media, trying to get his “new media” story out himself (with mixed success), but while still being involved in several traditional media broadcasts (although those opportunities may diminish if he keeps getting into on-court incidents).

But, at times, Green’s show has provided a valuable perspective on particular league issues. And he has perhaps been more open there than he ever would in conversations with traditional media. And that can lead to interesting revelations, like this one about his conversation with Silver. At any rate, love or hate Green’s show, he’s living up to his word that he’s not stopping.

