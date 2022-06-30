Draymond Green recently went too far in his ‘my media is better than yours’ sentiment when he called Kendrick Perkins a racial slur during his podcast.

After sparking controversy, and a torrid response from Perkins, Green has since expressed regret over calling the former NBA center and current ESPN analyst a “c**n” multiple times on his podcast, admitting that he should have used a different word.

“The other day, when I was speaking, I used a word that carries a racial connotation,” Green acknowledged. “And when I used the word, I could’ve very well replaced the word with ‘clown.’ I could’ve very well replaced the word with ‘idiot,’ ‘moron,’ I could’ve replaced the word with anything and continued in stride. And the word I am speaking of is, I used the word ‘c**n.’ As you know from me, I don’t hide behind anything. I stand on what I mean and what I say.”

Green explained that where he grew up, the word was used casually and without racial connotations, but after recent conversations with Joe Dumars and Adam Silver, he realized his mistake in using it on a podcast.

“This is such a huge moment for growth and learning for me as being a rookie in this business and understanding that that word does not mean the same thing for everyone,” Green continued. “As someone who stands against racism and someone who has stood against it for years, who is not afraid to get out in front of it, I can admit right here that I was wrong. Regardless of how I may use the word with my friends or how that word may be perceived anywhere else in the world, it was wrong here. And that I will acknowledge.”

The apology might be the most “new media” thing Green has done since launching a podcast and his constant crusade against traditional journalists. Green was genuine and accountable in his response. And maybe most important of all, Green didn’t say anything along the lines of “I’m sorry if you were offended,” like so many of his media predecessors have done with their half-assed apologies after being called out for doing something offensive.

