The ESPN layoffs on Friday were pretty shocking across the board, but perhaps no pink slip was more surprising than the one given to Jeff Van Gundy.

Van Gundy called an incredible 17 NBA Finals with ESPN after joining the network in 2007, having worked the last 15 NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson. It’s the true end of an era for the network and basketball viewers who have grown accustomed to the former head coach’s ability to mix valuable game analysis with humor and humility (and his disdain for bad officiating).

“ESPN’s NBA game broadcast production has long been considered one of the company’s strongest units. The production is sound, and even if you don’t like Jackson or Van Gundy — I’m not sure how anyone could criticize Breen — you have to respect how they functionally produce a game,” said The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch after the news dropped. “It feels big. Where Turner Sports always could boast about “Inside The NBA” over the various editions of ESPN’s pre- and postgame show, ESPN could boast about its NBA game production, and a major part of that was Van Gundy, who combined a brilliant view of the game with genuine humor and showmanship. He has his old saws, such as banging on the refs, but he educated people on the game, as Hubie Brown did in his prime.”

While the notion of the NBA on ESPN without Van Gundy might seem strange, the timing of the decision could mean that the former NBA coach isn’t off the TV screen for very long and could even end up benefitting financially from the move. If he wants to.

The NBA’s current media deals expire after the 2024-25 season and the league is gearing up to negotiate with existing and potentially new partners. While reports vary and details have been mostly speculative, we know that NBC is “a player” in the discussions, as are streamers like Apple and Amazon.

“You won’t have Thursday night basketball until the football season ends and you’re not competing with it,” NY Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand said this past week. “Then Amazon tries to own Thursday nights. There’s a relationship there, but Apple is serious. They’re serious about the NBA. So, I mean, that’s a big fight. And maybe they do something with both of them.”

That’s three potential suitors who, if they gain NBA media rights, will need announcers and analysts. And given the way they’ve handled other sports broadcasting opportunities, we know that the streamers are more than willing to shell out a ton of money for notable and quality commentators. You’d be hard-pressed to find many NBA color commentators with the experience, knowledge, and know-how that Van Gundy brings to the table.

Of course, it works both ways, and the 61-year-old may decide he’s gonna hang up the headphones for a while. But expect someone to dangle a whole lot of money in front of him at some point in the near future either way.

