The long-running saga of Al Michaels’ broadcasting future is about to reach a conclusion, with the long-rumored Amazon reportedly in line to win Michaels’ services.

Per the New York Post, Amazon and Michaels have agreed to a three-year deal that will pay him “near the Joe Buck neighborhood.” ESPN announced deals for Buck and Troy Aikman last week, with Buck reportedly making between $12 million and $15 million per year on a five year deal.

That’s a substantial sum for Michaels, but Amazon has been publicly linked to hiring him since last summer. Aikman was also targeted as their analyst, but the company had to settle for ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit (also reportedly getting eight figures per year) on their Thursday Night Football package. Last week, a deal between Michaels and Amazon was on the “half-yard line,” and it appears Amazon just ran the damn ball instead of getting cute.

The Post also notes that, as expected, Mike Tirico will replace Michaels in NBC’s Sunday Night Football booth, and that Michaels will also call one or two games during the 2022 season for NBC.

So, has the NFL broadcasting carousel finally stopped? Well, probably. NBC still hasn’t officially announced Tirico as the new play by play voice of Sunday Night Football, and while the expectation is that Fox’s #2 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will take over as the primary team, that also still isn’t official. The carousel still may spin a bit more over the coming weeks, but it appears the ride is just about over.

