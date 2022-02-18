Thursday morning, Sam Acho unleashed a particularly bad opinion on First Take. The ESPN personality presented his list of the top 5 active quarterbacks in the NFL, including Buffalo’s Josh Allen, San Diego’s Justin Herbert, LA’s Matt Stafford, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

Notably missing from that list is Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who has taken the Chiefs to two Super Bowls, been named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, and is a four-time Pro-Bowler. Acho’s debate partner, Harry Douglas, said what a lot of viewers were already thinking.

On First Take, Sam Acho had a top 5 QBs list that excluded Mahomes (Allen, Herbert, Stafford, Rodgers, and Burrow) Harry Douglas handled about as well as one could. pic.twitter.com/p6iBloyLOG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 17, 2022

Many others chimed in on the rankings, including Molly Qerim, who called Acho’s list “bogus.”

As the day went on, plenty of other people shared their thoughts on the rankings, including Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb, himself a noted take artist.

If you don’t think Pat Mahomes is one of the 5 best QBs in football, you probably shouldn’t talk about football for a living… or to friends… or strangers.. — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 18, 2022

This tweet soon caught the attention of Sam’s brother, FS1 personality Emmanual Acho. He did not appreciate it.

You got a real slick mouth for being a back up on the court and on television, you got to pick a struggle. https://t.co/oU5KU2KLib — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 18, 2022

Believe it or not, Gottlieb didn’t appreciate the quote-tweet and pushed back on the criticism.

When you have no defense for your brother’s indefensible take, you go at the messenger. https://t.co/yDmvUdVXzD — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 18, 2022

Acho then weirdly admitted that his brother’s take was “trash” but that still didn’t warrant the critique for some reason and then went all-in on Gottlieb’s playing and broadcasting careers, even looping in Colin Cowherd to make this a rare Fox Sports on Fox Sports battle.

My brothers take was trash, but so was your career as a pro athlete and on air personality. So we can agree there is trash all around. You keep talking slick on twitter like you somebody. Ask @ColinCowherd to take a day off so you can get some air time again. https://t.co/TAltt4cqgw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 18, 2022

To which Gottlieb simply said, “what a dick.”

What a dick. Thanks for showing your true colors. https://t.co/IeJpAJxQlQ — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 18, 2022

Not done yet, Acho reiterated that he was going to defend his brother no matter what, terrible takes be damned.

I’ll take and deliver a bullet for my brother. Don’t come for us unless we send for you. Have a good evening my friend. https://t.co/X6II7ekd2H — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 18, 2022

My brother helped me get to Texas on a full scholarship, helped me get to the @NFL, and helped me get through life. I’ll fight for him any day, on social media or real life. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 18, 2022

Look, far be it from us to blame anyone for wanting to take shots at Doug Gottlieb. We get it. He’s earned it. Plenty of times. Over and over. Fair enough.

But if we’re being honest, we’re gonna give him the nod here. Acho literally admits he’s defending a trash take by his brother and seemed to seek out Gottlieb over his comments, instead of the thousands of other people doing the same thing all day long. Which, again, we understand, but still.

If Acho, who has plenty of ludicrous takes of his own, is serious about going nuclear on anyone who speaks ill of his brother, we wish Hannah Storm well tomorrow.

