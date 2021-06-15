A paraglider who invaded France-Germany was caught on a Spidercam wire.
We’ve seen lots of stories about the various types of cable-suspended cameras over the years, from punts and passes hitting wires to great usages for kick returns and foggy games to questionable main-angle usages to attempts to bring those cameras into other sports. But what happened ahead of the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich Tuesday stood out. A Greenpeace activist paraglided into the stadium with a parachute covered in slogans, but got caught on the Spidercam. Here’s footage of that from Max Merrill of Deutsche Welle:

And here’s another angle from Florian Plettenberg of German TV channel Sport1:

There have been a few sports events disrupted by paragliding or parachuting protestors over the year, but it’s unusual to see one get caught on a camera wire. And it’s remarkable to see a camera system playing the kind of pitch-invader defense we usually see from security. Hopefully this didn’t lead to serious injury for anyone.

