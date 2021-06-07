Tonight’s CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico was an incredibly weird affair, but one of the stranger moments came off the field.

During the break between the end of regulation and extra time, Kate Abdo, Oguchi Onyeu, Clint Dempsey, and Charlie Davies were setting up the overtime period from the CBS Sports desk on site in Denver.

And then they were interrupted by some kind of intruder:

Weird/scary moment here as security chases someone away from the CBS Sports set: pic.twitter.com/FQDjlO1vAi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2021

Dempsey immediately chuckling about it is certainly a reaction to having seen someone drop at least a story down to the level below.

Is this man alive ? pic.twitter.com/f5nPl4IwLT — Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) June 7, 2021

It’s wild that he managed to get that close! In the end, the moment was just one of many strange and memorable ones from a match that only happened because…uh…CONCACAF was bored and decided they needed a new competition, basically.

A guy jumped off the broadcast set and presumably straight into hell and it wasn’t the 10th wildest thing — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) June 7, 2021

The USMNT ended up winning thanks to a Christian Pulisic penalty in extra time, and more importantly an Ethan Horvath penalty save in overtime.

Here’s the CBS Sports Network/Paramount+ call from Andres Cordero:

"With the save of his life!" pic.twitter.com/iCcUX9PROF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2021

And the Univision call, which is incredible:

The Univision call is as good as you’re expecting (via @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/Z6uYHLmDUc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2021

What a weird, memorable late Sunday night of soccer. In a lot of ways, it was the ridiculous carnival of sports entertainment that the Paul-Mayweather fight was supposed to be.