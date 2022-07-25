LIV Golf may be adding another familiar name to its broadcasting ranks, but not until next season.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Gary McCord confirmed that he had a pair of talks with LIV’s Greg Norman, with a third scheduled for this week. The discussions related to McCord joining LIV’s tour for the 2023 season, currently scheduled for 14 events.

McCord claimed money wouldn’t be a factor in his decision.

“You always have to listen to what someone has to say when they are interested in offering you a job, especially at my age,” McCord, who turned 74 in May, said by phone from his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. “I’m basically rounding third here, career-wise, and it’s kind of nice to have the phone ring.” […]

McCord did not disclose any potential financial terms being offered because he doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know. “I told my agent not to mention any numbers because I don’t want to make a decision just based on money,” he said. “You know me; there are all sorts of things going on in my head.”

He also said he’d be interested in working with former colleague David Feherty, announced by LIV on Friday, and Charles Barkley, whose ties to LIV have been reported on over the last week or so. The initial broadcast team for the Saudi-backed tour is Arlo White, Jerry Foltz, and Dom Boulet.

McCord was dumped by CBS after the 2019 season, and he was not pleased by the way the company went about that decision.

[Golf Digest]