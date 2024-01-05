Photo credit: First Take

Stephen A. Smith thinks he knows why Dan Orlovsky sniffed Molly Qerim’s shoe but wants to know why she let it happen.

Earlier this week on First Take, Qerim thanked Smith for paying off a bet that earned her a new pair of black Attico pumps. One of the shoes eventually made its way over to Orlovsky, who held it up for the camera and proceeded to take an extended sniff.

“Are you really sniffing the shoe?” Qerim asked Orlovsky, seemingly stunned by the bizarre act. “I just got the shoe and I have tights on. Don’t be weird.”

Friday morning on First Take, the show ended with a “Best of the Week” highlight reel, which included the clip of Orlovsky sniffing Qerim’s shoe. As if Orlovsky sniffing her shoe wasn’t strange enough, Smith had to make it weirder by pointing the finger at Qerim for not complaining as it happened.

“You gave him the shoes and you didn’t seem to complain about him sniffing the shoes. Why is that?” pic.twitter.com/tYi1LqbohE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024



“But you gave him the shoe,” Smith was quick to point out with a sort of ‘gotcha’ tone. “You gave him the shoes and you didn’t seem to complain about him sniffing the shoes. Why is that? Dan has a foot fetish. Dan Orlovsky has a foot fetish.”

On Wednesday, Qerim appeared to say “What the f***?” after Smith accused her of trying to act like a supermodel. If ever there was a time for Qerim to say, “What the f***?” in response to Smith again, it would have been Friday morning when he essentially wondered whether she liked getting her shoe sniffed on live TV.

Instead of “What the f***?” all Qerim gave was a “What?!” with a confused look.

To recap, in recent months Smith has repeatedly marveled at how much Qerim eats, questioned her interest in vibrators, compared her looks to Hillary Clinton (or perhaps Monica Lewinsky), asked his “boys” to stop “drooling” over her, and questioned her response to getting her shoe sniffed on TV. This all equates to one unique workplace environment.

[First Take]