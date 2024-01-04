Photo credit: First Take

Stephen A. Smith made a statement on First Take earlier this week that appeared to have Molly Qerim asking, “What the f***?”

Qerim certainly wouldn’t be the first person to ask, “What the f***?” in response to something Smith uttered. As a matter of fact, this probably wasn’t even the first time Qerim responded to Smith with “What the f***?” But it may have been the first time ESPN’s cameras caught her dropping the f-bomb.

Wednesday morning on First Take, Smith was asked to defend his take that the Rose Bowl should be moved out of the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California and into SoFi Stadium. A hot take that had people asking, “What the f***?” But it wasn’t the suggested move that had Qerim asking “What the f***?” It was the fact that Smith invoked her to make his point that everything modifies over time, including the Rose Bowl.

Was that a “what the f*ck?” from Molly? pic.twitter.com/MwGtIylTXL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 4, 2024



“Look at Molly, you know what I’m saying? Molly was sitting there, once upon a time she was just a host,” Smith said. “Now she’s a supermodel in people’s eyes for crying out loud. We see all of these daggone photos of her everywhere and all of this other stuff.”

As soon as Smith completed his assessment of Qerim’s modified public persona, she looked to her left and mouthed, “What the f***?” off mic, but not off camera.

If, against all odds, this was somehow the first time Qerim asked “What the f***?” to something Smith said, then it’s about time! In the last few months, Smith has repeatedly marveled at how much Qerim eats, questioned her interest in vibrators, and compared her to Hillary Clinton (or perhaps Monica Lewinsky). And if those weren’t enough to garner a “What the f***?” Dan Orlovsky certainly deserved one when he sniffed Qerim’s shoe earlier this week. Seriously, sniffing her shoe? What the f***?

Honestly, it’s amazing, and a testament to Qerim’s professionalism that it took this long for her to look into the camera on First Take and say, “What the f***?”

[First Take]