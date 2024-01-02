Screen grab: First Take

Dan Orlovsky has become well known for his — let’s say, unique — behavior.

But while it’s one thing to only eat the outer shell of a Mentos candy or unseasoned chicken breasts, the former NFL quarterback might have gone a bit too far on Tuesday when he sniffed one of Molly Qerim’s shoes on live television.

The offense occurred during Tuesday’s episode of First Take after Qerim noted that Stephen A. Smith had finally paid off a bet he lost to her by buying her a pair of shoes. As Qerim displayed her new pair of black Attico pumps, Orlovsky got a hold of one and performed a thorough inspection on it, including a prolonged sniff.

“Are you really sniffing the shoe?” Qerim asked in disbelief. “I just got the shoe and I have tights on. Don’t be weird.”

“He just sniffed the shoe,” Smith confirmed.

“I don’t know about you, Dan,” Shannon Sharpe added. “I’ve gotta keep an eye on you.”

“He might have a foot fetish,” Smith alleged. “Dan might be one of those.”

Um, did Dan Orlovsky just sniff Molly Qerim's shoe? pic.twitter.com/u6LqRmpnAs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

Orlovsky attempted to direct the conversation back to the shoe itself.

“These are like the lazy heels,” Orlovsky proclaimed.

“Would you give me my shoe back?!” Qerim replied, before Sharpe got the segment back on track by continuing to argue with Orlovsky over the controversial ending to the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

At this point, it takes a lot for something about Orlovsky’s odd behavior to stand out, but sniffing Qerim’s shoe on national television certainly qualifies. But if his previous comments regarding his unique food takes are any indication, he likely doesn’t mind the attention.

“I love when people lose their minds over how weird I am,” Orlovsky told The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz last April. “I find it fascinating that I can be like, ‘Yo, I like this food and everyone’s like, ‘OH MY GOD.’”