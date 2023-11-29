Photo credit: ESPN

Let’s get this out of the way. Contrary to what Stephen A. Smith thinks, Molly Qerim bears no resemblance to Hillary Clinton.

Wednesday morning on First Take, Marcus Spears joined the show and asked Qerim if she recently colored her hair. “It looks amazing,” Spears said after Qerim asked whether her hair looks different. “You look like a president’s wife.”

Perhaps it was the red dress that made Qerim look like a president’s wife, but after the receiving the intended compliment, she asked, “Which president?” Stephen A. Smith was quick to interject, racking his brain for First Ladies.

“You look like a president’s wife.”

Which president… pic.twitter.com/6EQbP5qLUs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2023



“It ain’t Barack Obama. There’s only one. There’s only one, that’s Michelle,” Smith said. “I would say, to answer the question, to honestly answer the question, I mean, we could go back to JFK, we could go to Ronald Reagan. JFK, Ronald Reagan.”

Noted JFK conspiracy theorist Chris “Mad Dog” Russo fawned over the idea of anyone being lucky enough to be compared with Jackie Kennedy. But Smith still wasn’t sure he hit on which First Lady Qerim looks like.

“I’m sorry to say this,” Smith continued as he sat up his chair, seemingly proud of his next suggestion. “Don’t take this wrong, Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton. I’m just telling you. I gave you three…I gave you JFK, but, Bill Clinton too.”

That was Smith answering the question, honestly? He thinks Qerim looks like Bill Clinton’s wife? Not that there’s anything wrong with looking like Hillary Clinton. But if we’re answering the question honestly, Molly Qerim does not look like Hillary Clinton. A case could be made for Monica Lewinsky, but not Hillary Clinton.

“It’s time for you to leave,” Qerim said as she rolled her eyes at the suggestion of Bill Clinton. “He always has to go too far.”

[First Take]