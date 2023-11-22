Photo credit: ESPN

Someone got to talking JFK assassination conspiracies on ESPN, and no, it wasn’t Aaron Rodgers, it was Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

During his weekly appearance alongside Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take,’ Russo opened his “What Are You Mad About?” segment with a history lesson. But Russo refused to just spew what the history books want you to believe, opting to share what he knows you should believe.



“Today is the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination,” Russo began. “If anybody out there thinks that Lee Harvey Oswald did that by himself? They’re taking gummies with me. Lee Harvey Oswald – that was not a solo deal with the President of the United States.”

There’s a podcast idea. Chris Russo, loaded up on gummies, sharing conspiracy theories about the United States government.

Somewhere, Mike Francesa is shaking his head as he prepares for a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. He’s shaking his head at Russo’s disdain for one of the best meals of the year, and he’s shaking his head at his former WFAN partner for daring to act like he knows who shot JFK.

No one has read more books on John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States than Francesa. Not you, not me, not Russo, not anyone. And if you don’t believe that, just ask Francesa. But despite reading every JFK book in existence, Francesa vows to never discuss conspiracies around the former president’s assassination.

That didn’t stop Russo from talking JFK and “Lee Hahvey Oswald” on ESPN’s ‘First Take.’ It wouldn’t be the first time Russo broached a topic that he wasn’t as well-versed on as Francesa claims to be.

