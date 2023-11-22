Photo credit: ESPN

Stephen A. Smith loves to point out how much Molly Qerim loves to eat, maybe even more than she actually loves food.

Since taking First Take away from its “embrace debate” mantra in exchange for more rounded conversations, Smith has done a nice job of using his platform on ESPN to elevate other personalities. Chris Russo, Dan Orlovsky, Kendrick Perkins, Kimberley A. Martin, Ryan Clark and others have undoubtedly enjoyed increased notoriety since joining First Take. And now, Smith is even pitching First Take’s host, Molly Qerim for a new job.

Attn: Food Network, Stephen A. Smith has a pitch for you pic.twitter.com/7nCWUxmjiM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2023



“I’m interested in producing additional content outside the world of sports,” Smith noted Tuesday morning on First Take. “Got a perfect show. Molly hosting a show for the Food Network. Can’t miss. Can’t miss. Gobble, gobble, gobble.”

Smith continues to highlight that his career goals exceed what ESPN can offer. Maybe Qerim is similarly destined for something bigger than First Take.

After Shannon Sharpe asked whether she can cook, Qerim was quick to say, “Yeah,” but Smith sounded less sure.

“I don’t know,” Smith interjected. “But I know she can eat! I know that. I know that. I mean she brings buckets of stuff. This is what she does.”

Qerim’s breakfast, lunch, and apparent propensity for food is a frequent topic of conversation on First Take, almost as much as LeBron James or the Dallas Cowboys. Smith strangely can’t help himself if there’s an opportunity to talk about Qerim eating.

While we don’t know whether or not Qerim is a good cook, Smith makes lasagna with American cheese. Not exactly quality chef material. Luckily for both of them, you don’t have to be a good chef to have a successful food network show. Guy Fieri still has three shows on the Food Network and the only time he picks up a cooking utensil is to taste something.

“Food Network. Molly. I’m trying to tell y’all,” Smith implored. “It can’t miss. Trust me. It can’t miss. Food.”

Who wouldn’t want a Food Network gig? Especially one that doesn’t require cooking. Get paid to travel the country or travel the world while tasting different foods? If Smith can help Qerim make that happen, it would be the chef’s kiss to their relationship.

[First Take]