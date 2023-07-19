Shannon Sharpe on New Heights. (New Heights on YouTube.)

Shannon Sharpe could land at his former debate partner’s old home.

Per Front Office Sports, Sharpe has been in talks with ESPNN about joining the company as a contributor. The role would potentially include a spot on First Take opposite Stephen A. Smith, taking the chair once occupied by Skip Bayless, his former colleague on FS1’s Undisputed.

If he joins ESPN, Sharpe wouldn’t be a full-time debate partner for Smith, instead joining the rotating panel that includes Chris Russo and Michael Irvin, who has been off the air for months following an alleged inappropriate encounter with a female employee of the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix during Super Bowl week. Irvin is suing Marriott for $100 million.

FOS also notes that a deal between ESPN and Sharpe hasn’t been completed and that Sharpe has talked with other suitors. He’s expected to make a decision about his future in August.

But the Sharpe-ESPN deal is not finalized, cautioned sources. The three-time Super Bowl champion has talked to several potential employers since leaving FS1. Over the last week, Sharpe and his representatives have had a series of meetings with suitors, one source said. He’s expected to make a move in August before kickoff of the 2023 NFL season.

The ESPN role could also include appearances on ESPN’s slate of NFL studio shows, including Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, and NFL Live.

Earlier this year, Sharpe and Fox Sports reached a buyout agreement on his contract. His last on-air appearance came in June after the NBA Finals ended. Sharpe has been teasing his next destination since his departure, with FanDuel also rumored to be in the running for his services.

