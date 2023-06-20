“You’ll see me again somewhere,” Shannon Sharpe promised during his final appearance on Undisputed. “I just don’t know where.”

Sharpe’s future just became a lot clearer with Front Office Sports reporting the Hall-of-Famer is “in talks” with FanDuel TV barely a week after his departure from Fox Sports.

At FanDuel, Sharpe would join a stacked roster of on-air personalities led by ESPN alum Michelle Beadle, Kay Adams, former NBA star Chandler Parsons and insider Shams Charania. Sharpe posted a cryptic tweet earlier this week, teasing a return to morning television.

l'm enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning… But just for a little while. I'll be back on ? in the morning's soon. ? pic.twitter.com/yLackSJLsB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 19, 2023

FanDuel is looking to fill the void left by recent defector Pat McAfee, who, along with Stephen A. Smith, is already recruiting Sharpe to ESPN. The 54-year-old should resurface in relatively short order, ideally in time for the start of football season, which, as we know, is Sharpe’s wheelhouse. Sharpe’s popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast is also looking for a new home.

Meanwhile, Fox is still searching for Sharpe’s replacement on Undisputed with LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Nick Wright floated as potential candidates. Sharpe’s relationship with Skip Bayless reportedly deteriorated following a number of personal attacks that played out on air, though they still shared an emotional goodbye with tears shed on last week’s finale.

Shannon tears up as he thanks Skip pic.twitter.com/Xja5ld7XqL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2023

The seed may have been planted at this year’s Super Bowl with Sharpe attending FanDuel’s festivities in Phoenix along with countless other celebrity guests including McCoy, Brandon Marshall, Antonio Gates, Alex Smith and Rob Gronkowski.

FanDuel TV launched last summer with Up & Adams and Run it Back among its current lineup of live programming.

[Front Office Sports]