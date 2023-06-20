How long will Shannon Sharpe be off of television? According to the man himself, not long at all.

On Tuesday, June 13, Sharpe did his final episode of FS1’s Undisputed, bidding a tearful goodbye to his now-former co-host, Skip Bayless.

On Monday, Sharpe took to Twitter to share an update. He made it known that he is enjoying his time away from the spotlight. But Sharpe also let everyone know that he’ll be back shortly.

“l’m enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning… But just for a little while. I’ll be back on 📺 in the morning’s soon. 🤫,” he tweeted.

It’s not surprising that Sharpe will be looking to get back into television sooner rather than later. Sure, there are some perks that come with not being on television every day. But Sharpe has never been one to avoid the spotlight.

Sharpe, who was one of the NFL’s most outspoken players during his career with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, has consistently been in sports media since retirement. From 2004-2013, he worked on different shows as part of CBS’ NFL coverage. Then he was on Undisputed for roughly seven years, starting in September 2016.

Given his prominence in the NFL and sports, in general, Sharpe shouldn’t lack options in terms of where he might go. There are plenty of morning shows currently on television and others that could be created, as Undisputed was.

