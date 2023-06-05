Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have not publicly addressed their pending divorce, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer appears to have his next media venture in the works.

Last week, news broke that Fox Sports reached a buyout with Sharpe, reportedly agreeing to grant him free agency after the NBA Finals. In the wake of the bombshell report, Sharpe and Bayless have continued to go about FS1’s Undisputed as if it’s business as usual.

However, on Saturday, Sharpe broke a brief social media silence and dropped a couple of posts to tease that he’s already working on a new project.

“Went out to the garden this morning. Took the time to pull some weeds, making room for this season’s flowers to grow. Stay tuned for the seeds I’m planting,” Sharpe wrote on Instagram. Sharpe also shared a few pictures of himself gardening in front of a camera. Maybe the Pro Football Hall of Famer is gearing up for some sort of HGTV-like show, or maybe “time to pull some weeds” was a metaphor for cutting Bayless out of his future plans.

With several on-air blowups in recent months, the partnership between the pair on Undisputed has appeared increasingly broken. The seemingly fractured relationship may have reached its boiling point when Sharpe was a no-show after Bayless sent an untimely tweet about Damar Hamlin in January. His return one day later featured another heated dispute with Bayless.

While the former tight end has not formally addressed reports that he’ll split with Fox Sports in the coming days, scroll through his Twitter likes and you’ll receive some insight into his looming divorce from Bayless.

When Sharpe exits Fox Sports later this month, his Club Shay Shay podcast will join him. Sharpe can look to focus on growing his podcast, but if he wants to continue the theatrics of debate television, he has suitors, with Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith already beginning their recruitment of the Hall of Famer to ESPN.

