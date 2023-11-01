NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

With eight weeks of the 2023 NFL season in the books, YouTube is slashing the price of NFL Sunday Ticket for the final ten weeks of the season.

On Wednesday, the company announced Sunday Ticket plans are available for as low as $174. That price is for YouTube TV subscribers, who can also pay $194 for Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone. YouTube TV subscribers can also redeem an offer for two free months of Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, with the purchase of Sunday Ticket.

For non-YouTube TV subscribers, discounted Sunday Ticket plans are still available. It’s $224 for the rest of the season or $244 with RedZone. Non-YouTube TV subscribers are also not eligible for the two free months of Max.

If you’ve been hesitant to pull the trigger on Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and your team is still playing competent football (sorry, Bears fans), now would be a pretty good time for a lower per-game rate than you would have paid two months ago.

League-specific streaming services cutting prices as the season goes on is a common practice, frequently seen with both MLB.TV and NBA League Pass.

The full season price for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube was $349 for YouTube TV subscribers and $449 for non-YouTube TV subscribers, with an extra $40 for NFL RedZone. Pricing for all plans cost $100 less before June 6.

Verizon customers had the opportunity to receive free NFL Sunday Ticket this season, while Bud Light ran a promotion for free subscribers and FanDuel offered discounts to new and returning bettors.

Over two months, reception to the service has mostly been positive, though there have been isolated complaints about buffering issues.

[YouTube]