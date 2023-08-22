In response to struggling sales, Bud Light thinks that they have the answer. The Anheuser-Busch-branded beer is offering a promotion for a free subscription to the popular NFL Sunday Ticket service.

On Bud Light’s website, an easily accessible contest is available for patrons to enter. According to the rules of the contest, winners will be selected randomly by Anheuser-Busch at a date that they have already determined.

There are five prizes up for grabs, the biggest being NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions. Options are made available to those who have a base plan subscription and to those who do not. According to the giveaway’s rules, Anheuser-Busch intends to give 2,000 subscriptions to NFL Sunday Ticket away in the contest, which expires on October 16.

Additionally, Bud Light is giving away numerous NFLShop.com e-gift cards worth $35.00-$150.00. Furthermore, once you enter, you automatically earn 20 percent off your next purchase at NFLShop.com.

Bud Light is, of course, in need of sales boosts after recent events. Anheuser-Busch and its relationship with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney became a target for Conservative types, who’ve aimed to boycott the brand. Sales have taken a serious hit since. Troy Aikman has attempted to dabble into the business with his own version of Bud Light.

Anheuser-Busch certainly knows about doing business with the NFL and its exorbitant popularity. So, when it comes to trying to recoup, there are plenty of worse ideas out there.

[Bud Light contest rules]