FanDuel users can receive a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions simply by placing a bet.

Per a Monday release from the company, new and existing FanDuel users will receive $100 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription by placing a $5 bet between August 21 and September 18. New users will also receive bonus bets.

Between August 21 and September 18, new FanDuel Sportsbook customers who place a $5 bet will receive $200 in Bonus Bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Existing customers who bet $5 will also receive $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube is the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives fans access to all live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular NFL season and is available to purchase on either YouTube or YouTube TV.

The Sports Business Journal notes that FanDuel’s offer will be “the only one to come from a sportsbook.”

If you’re a regular FanDuel user, this offer seems academic. If you were going to place the bet anyway, why not take advantage and save $100 on a product you were going to buy anyway?

Every year, Sunday Ticket subscribers go on the hunt for potential discounts. Verizon announced in July that their customers would receive free or discounted Sunday Ticket this season, and YouTube also offered early bird pricing to fans that ended earlier this summer.

We’ll see if YouTube continues opening up more discounts over the coming weeks, leading into the 2023 NFL season. Here, we’re frantically checking bonus offers on our credit cards daily, looking for some sort of possible credit from YouTube for signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket.

