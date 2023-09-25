Photo credit: SiriusXM

Look somewhere else besides Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for takes on Travis Kelce and his romance with Taylor Swift.

The longtime radio provocateur made it known early in his show on Monday that he will not be participating in the sports media discourse of the moment, saying, “I don’t care if Taylor Swift is nude in the box, I’m not that interested.”

“I’m more wrapped up in what the Bears are up to, and they stink,” Russo said.

“I don’t care if Taylor Swift is nude in the box, I’m not that interested.” – Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has weighed in on Swift and Kelce. pic.twitter.com/yoVW02mQe6 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 25, 2023

There is nothing Russo loves more than to equivocate on what people should and should not care about.

In 2023 alone, Russo has decried Chris Carton, Stephen A. Smith on General Hospital, the city of Miami, the lovefest between Smith and Shannon Sharpe, the “diva” act of Aaron Rodgers, and much more.

If Russo has a catchphrase, it might just be the word “enough.” He spits it with feigned disgust at whatever the sports world might care about on a given day if it does not live up to his lofty standards as a godfather of sports talk.

After a weekend in which Fox was all-in on Swift and she and Kelce finally hard-launched their relationship publicly, Russo is opting out. Enough Swifties. Enough Kelces. No thank you.

While Bill Belichick weighs in and Dan Le Batard mocks the over-coverage of the relationship, Russo is asking that his audience simply seek that analysis out elsewhere.

Russo will instead spend his time breaking down Justin Fields tape and figuring out what the heck just happened with Chicago’s defensive coordinator, thank you very much.

