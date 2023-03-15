Sports talk host Chris Russo probably spoke for many New York Jets fans Tuesday when he said he’s tired of all the drama surrounding the “diva” quarterback.

According to multiple reports, a trade that would send the four-time NFL MVP from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets is virtually a done deal.

Russo, host of “Mad Dog Unleashed” on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, wishes Rodgers could just go ahead and accept a deal without a list of demands. The quarterback reportedly orchestrated the Jets’ decision to sign former Packers receiver Allen Lazard, and he reportedly wants them to pursue his longtime teammates, wide receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis, along with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Can Aaron Rodgers come to New York without a bunch of demands?” Russo asked. “Can Aaron Rodgers, for once in his life, make a decision quickly and succinctly, without being such a diva?”

Russo said Rodgers should just be thankful the Jets, who have a talented young nucleus, want him.

“Now we got Rodgers,” Russo said, “who before he comes, and he’s got nowhere to go right now — Green Bay wants him out! — Rodgers is going to sit there and tell the Jets, ‘I’d like to get this, this, this, this and this, and oh by the way, I know he’s a pain in the ass, but let’s see if you can get OBJ in here, too.’”

Russo said the veteran should “thank your lucky stars that a team on the rise wants you.”

The “Mad Dog” has had more vocal and controversial takes, certainly, but this one was definitely timely.

Chris Russo on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets free agent to-do list was very Chris Russo pic.twitter.com/xApgbp5xvz — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) March 14, 2023

“Jeez, how about coming here, and just shutting up and playing football,” Russo said in a final shot at Rodgers.

