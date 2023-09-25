An Awful Announcing rendering of Dan Le Batard, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

How much coverage is too much coverage? It’s an inexact science. But when it comes to Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday amid her rumored romance with Travis Kelce, Dan Le Batard believes we’ve reached that point.

“You may have heard: Taylor Swift attended a football game yesterday,” Le Batard said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Monday. “It was wildly overcovered. She wildly overreacted to the least interesting touchdown of Travis Kelce’s career. She is an awkward clapper.”

That, of course, didn’t stop Le Batard from adding to the alleged over-coverage as he proceeded to discuss Swift and Kelce’s apparent relationship. There also happened to be a local angle for the Miami-based show, as former Hurricanes running back and current WGN sports anchor Jarrett Payton happened to capture the now-viral video of Swift and Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.

In true Le Batard Show fashion, the host and his producers proceeded to break down the video as if it were the Zapruder Film, including the revelation that Kelce was apparently wearing a Swift-inspired outfit. Le Batard, meanwhile, stated his belief that for as well known as he already was, the All-Pro tight end is now facing a new stratosphere of fame.

“I don’t know that Travis Kelce knows what he has gotten himself into,” Le Batard said. “They’re not going to be able to go anywhere. And Travis Kelce had a look at Jarrett Payton, an unhappy look of being caught walking through this area — he does not look happy.”

Producers Chris Cote and Billy Gil disagreed.

“That is a man that is like ‘Oh man, this is going to get out there. Perfect,'” Cote said.

“Are you under the impression that he wants privacy in this as he’s leaving the stadium in a convertible in Kansas City with Taylor Swift sitting by his side?” Gil added.

While the crew continued to discuss Kelce’s look, with Mike Ryan Ruiz noting that he looked like a Quentin Tarantino character, the conversation soon shifted back to the coverage of the new alleged power couple. In doing so, Ruiz — who pointed out no fewer than three times that Payton was the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP — made the self-aware admission that “this feels stupid to talk about, but this is how we capitalize on the algorithm. That’s why every major media entity posted this stuff.”

As the apparent Swift-Kelce relationship moves forward, it will be interesting to see how the sports media continues to react. Will every Chiefs game she attends seemingly focus on her presence as much as the game itself? Will announcers continue to weave her lyrics into their calls of Kelce’s touchdowns? Will their relationship continue to be fodder for Bill Belichick’s weekly WEEI interviews?

At some point, one would imagine that we’d become desensitized to one of the most famous people in the world dating one of the NFL’s biggest stars. But it’s clear, we’re not there yet.

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]