Bill Belichick during a press conference

Unless he’s talking about long snappers, nobody would accuse Bill Belichick of being a great quote. But when it comes to Taylor Swift, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach clearly has a soft spot.

On Monday morning, Belichick appeared on WEEI for his weekly interview on The Greg Hill Show. While much of the conversation focused on the New England Patriots’ 15-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, it soon shifted to the biggest topic in football: Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

Rather than evade the subject, Belichick offered to show his seldom-seen witty side.

“Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career,” Belichick said. “This would be the biggest.”

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 25, 2023

This isn’t the first time Belichick has given public praise to Swift. After attending a rain-soaked concert at Gillette Stadium this past May, “The Hoodie” lauded the Shake It Off singer for her ability to endure the elements.

“That was pretty impressive,” Belichick told The Greg Hill Show in August. “She’s tough, man. She just stood out there and played right through it.”

Breaking: Bill Belichick is (unofficially) a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/VoY3r3lyxJ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2023

While the 71-year-old head coach couldn’t commit to being a full-on “Swiftie,” he did admit to having a favorite song.

“Well look, I’m definitely on the ‘You gotta calm down,’” Belichick said in reference to Swift’s You Need to Calm Down. “That’s pretty good. You gotta calm down. There’s a lot of times when that’s very appropriate. Just gotta calm down.”

For those wondering, Belichick’s Patriots will face Kelce’s Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday Night Football on Dec. 18. For what it’s worth, Swift might be able to attend, as there are no dates scheduled on The Eras Tour between Nov. 23 and Feb. 7.

[The Greg Hill Show]