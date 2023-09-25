Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

According to Erin Andrews, Greg Olsen was over the moon when he heard that Taylor Swift was going to be at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The pop sensation seemingly took Travis Kelce up on his offer, as she took in Sunday’s Chiefs-Bears game from Kansas City, with rumors about their relationship status running rampant on social media.

It was Olsen who cracked that he thinks Swift and Kelce are officially a couple. But it was Andrews who got to ask Patrick Mahomes following the 41-10 win if the MVP quarterback felt any pressure to get Kelce a touchdown with Swift in the house.

Even though the Swifties tuned in to watch Swift, that didn’t stop Fox from switching a lot of those over to Cardinals-Cowboys, as Sunday’s game got out of hand. Still, that didn’t stop Olsen, Andrews and Kevin Burkhardt from having some fun during the broadcast.

No, they didn’t expertly work 46 of her song titles into the broadcast, but they leaned into Swift being part of the storyline of Sunday’s win for Kansas City.

“Well, it looks like Taylor Swift picked a good day to come here to Arrowhead…Man, they get Taylor Swift here. Their offense is in a rhythm. Kelce’s catching balls. Who’s living better?” asked Olsen.

“Looks like Taylor Swift picked a good day to come here to Arrowhead…Man, they got Taylor Swift here. The offense has found their rhythm. Kelce’s catching balls. I mean who’s living better?” – Greg Olsen pic.twitter.com/fU9mypyAcb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

Kelce hauled in seven receptions for 69 yards with a touchdown. But the highlight of his touchdown was Swift’s celebration, which could be seen by Fox’s cameras. She screamed “Let’s [expletive go,” as she celebrated Kelce’s second touchdown reception of the season with his mother, Donna.

“Let’s f***ing gooooooo” Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s TD pic.twitter.com/kkTVSJmfCH — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 24, 2023

Even better was the reaction from Andrews, Burkhardt and Olsen. And while there was a lot going on, they did a great job of incorporating all the elements of her presence, despite Sunday’s game being a laugher.

A lot going on here. Kevin Burkhardt thought Taylor Swift was an Eagles fan. Greg Olsen was more impressed with her doing a chest bump after Travis Kelce’s touchdown. pic.twitter.com/ALQTAchUKj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

“You need to calm down, and I’m not talking about the podcast, I’m talking about having Taylor Swift here,” Andrews said, cleverly working in a Swift hit song. “I don’t know who jumped higher after a Travis Kelce touchdown, if it was Taylor or if it was Greg Olsen when he heard she was going to be at the stadium today. You know, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, with their podcast New Heights, Travis had one of best quotes saying, ‘She rocked it here in Arrowhead in the summer with her concert, if she comes out here, I’ll have to put on a show for her. He did that even in warmups, my goodness.

“Quite the day, right?” asked Burkhardt. “Unbelievable. Quite the day for the Chiefs too, 41-0. By the way, I thought Taylor said she was an Eagles fan last year. Wasn’t that an Eagles shirt in one of the songs? I guess not anymore?”

“Allegiances change fast,” Olsen said. “I think my favorite part of that shot, Taylor Swift is chest bumping for Travis Kelce’s touchdown and Mama Kelce’s just standing next to her, and she’s like, ‘Honey, I’ve seen 71 of these.’ She gave like a light tap on the glass and she wasn’t overly excited about it.”

Give credit to Andrews, who jokingly asked Mahomes postgame about the added pressure of having Swift in the house for Sunday’s game. Also, Mahomes deserves some credit for having fun with his answer.

“Do you realize how much pressure was on you from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house today?” – Erin Andrews to Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/6ZqPfbQtK8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

“I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes told Andrews. “I felt a little bit of pressure. And so, I knew I had to get it to Trav. Of course, it was on a route that Travis, he does his own thing and makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swfities wanted him to.”

Surely, the Chiefs will be more than happy to have Swift back at Arrowhead Stadium if results like Sunday continue. Additionally, the NFL is probably ecstatic at this crossover, as the league likely welcomed a lot of unique viewers for a 31-point blowout.

