On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz officially announced their direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service, Jazz+.

Per the Jazz’s release, Jazz+ will be available in-market and includes all preseason and regular season games not televised by one of the NBA’s national TV partners.

In addition to live games, Jazz+ includes original shows (Shoot the Shot with Coach Hardy, Utah Sights & Bites, and Meet the Coaches are available at launch), behind-the-scenes content, highlights, and alternate broadcasts for select games.

Since last summer, the Jazz have been public about their search for a broadcasting partner. Saying earlier this year that they were eyeing a hybrid linear/DTC model, part of the decision was made for the franchise when Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to shutter their RSNs, including the Jazz’s home network, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. The team eventually announced that games would air locally on the Sinclair-owned KJZZ, an independent network that aired Jazz games over a decade ago.

Pricing for Jazz+ falls into the range we’ve seen with other DTC services. The annual subscription cost is $125.50, with monthly plans costing $15.50 and single games available to buy at $5 each. Until October 24, the annual plan also comes with two game tickets, a t-shirt, and a hat.

The price point annually is higher than the Vegas Golden Knights’ DTC service, KnightTime+, which runs $69.99 for the season. But the Knights don’t offer a monthly plan like the Jazz do, and their per-game rate of $6.99 is higher than Utah’s $5.

Pricing for Jazz+ is also cheaper than other network-based DTC services, which typically start at $19.99/month. MSG+, which offers Knicks, Devils, Islanders, Sabres, and Rangers games, sells them for $9.99 apiece in addition to pricier monthly ($29.99) and annual ($309.99) plans. Last year, the LA Clippers launched their ClipperVision service for $199 per season, with no monthly or per-game option available. The team has not announced pricing for ClipperVision this season.

With the Knights and Jazz launching their DTC offerings, we’re now waiting on details from the Phoenix Suns. The Suns very publicly left Bally Sports Arizona in April for a deal with Gray Television and Kiswe. While details of the Gray agreement have been announced, we’re still missing specifics about the DTC streaming deal with Kiswe.

