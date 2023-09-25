Late last week, the Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports unveiled the direct-to-consumer app that will allow fans without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription to watch the team’s games in-market.

The app is called KnightTime+ and will offer 69 regular-season games to fans. A season-long subscription costs $69.99, with single games available for $6.99 apiece. Per the release, KnightTime+ will be available on the web and through Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Roku. The Knights note that “other outlets are being actively pursued” for the app.

In addition to the 69 regular season games, KnightTime+ will offer six preseason games (which will be free for everyone without a subscription) and the first round of Golden Knights’ playoff games if the team qualifies. Nationally broadcast games will not be available.

“The creation of KnightTime+ is a significant advancement for our organization and, most importantly, our incredible fanbase that can’t get enough of the Golden Knights,” said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Thanks to our collaboration with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, KnightTime+ ensures that the Golden Knights are now more accessible than ever before. KnightTime+ is the answer for all fans in our territory interested in streaming live and on-demand coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights.”

Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to shut down their RSNs, including AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (previous home of the Golden Knights), following the 2023 MLB season, Vegas signed a deal with Scripps Sports in May to bring the team’s games to KMCC Vegas 34, the Scripps-owned Las Vegas affiliate that previously served as an Ion affiliate.

What stands out most from the launch of KnightTime+ is the pricing. $69.99 for a full season’s worth of games isn’t a bad deal. The NBA charges $89.99 for a single-team plan on League Pass, while a single-team plan on MLB.TV runs $129.99. After MLB took over broadcasts of the Padres and Diamondbacks in May and July, packages were offered at $74.99 and $54.99 respectively for the remainder of each team’s regular season. Other DTC services offered by RSNs, including NESN 360, YES, Marquee, and Bally Sports+, don’t offer single-game options. MSG+, launching on Sunday, is offering single games for $9.99 apiece.

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz also have inked new broadcast deals that will go into effect this season. Both teams will have DTC offerings available, though pricing and details have yet to be announced by either team.

