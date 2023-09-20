As regional sports networks navigate their way through the ever-changing cable space, many have begun to create their own streaming services.

That includes MSG Networks, which announced earlier this year that it will be launch MSG+, a streaming app offering new options for local fans to watch New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and New York Knicks games. We now know that the app will launch on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the Rangers face the Boston Bruins in preseason NHL action.

“This is an exciting time for MSG Networks and fans of our teams,” MSG Networks President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said in a statement released Wednesday. “MSG+ is a game-changer for fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television subscription and a win for our subscribers of participating traditional distribution partners who will have free access to this robust streaming service.”

Perhaps most notably, MSG+ will offer fans a $9.99 single-game option for all available games, which MSG is touting as “an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network.” In 2017, NBC Sports Northwest offered a single-game option for Portland TrailBlazers game with its “Blazers Pass” service, although it was only available for 15 games. Additionally, NBA League Pass has experimented with single-game offerings—although that out-of-market service is only available to fans outside markets of the teams they’re trying to watch.

In addition to its $9.99 single-game offering, MSG+ will be available to New York area fans on a monthly ($29.99) and annual ($309.99) basis. The service, which in addition to games — will also offer “other live sports events and programming” on the traditional network—is slated to be available on iOS, Android, web (www.msgplus.tv), Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV and Android TV, with other platforms expected to be added in the future.