The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are leaving RSNs for broadcast TV.

The Phoenix Suns officially struck a deal with Gray Television to broadcast their games this season. Sports Business Journal reported that the Suns and the TV affiliate came to an agreement to air games on local Phoenix television this coming season. Also included in the report was that Diamond Sports did not match the offer.

The Suns TV rights with Gray Television now is official, according to the team. Diamond Sports opted not to match the deal. Story coming in SBJ. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 14, 2023

Gray Television then announced the agreement with Phoenix on Twitter.

“Arizona’s Family to broadcast Phoenix @Suns games starting this upcoming season!’ the network tweeted.

Arizona's Family to broadcast Phoenix @Suns games starting this upcoming season! DETAILS: https://t.co/wcpxDQqvIk pic.twitter.com/wiiPFw5xLw — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 14, 2023

Two months ago, a bankruptcy judge voted to void the Suns and Gray Television agreement. At the time, the judge cited concerns over violations of “the rights of the incumbent regional sports channel under the bankruptcy code.” Also, as Joe Lucia wrote, “By agreeing to the deals with Gray and Kiswe, the Suns violated the automatic stay put in place when Diamond entered bankruptcy proceedings.”

In the face of that pause, the Phoenix Mercury landed a broadcasting rights deal with Gray Television. Phoenix could broadcast their games because they inked a different agreement from the Suns. Sam Neumann wrote, “While [Christopher] Lopez blocked the move for the Suns, that ruling has not affected the Mercury, who agreed upon a two-year deal with Gray.”

Diamond Sports Group‘s bankruptcy proceedings likely still have a ways to go even with this development. But in any case, the Suns, or their fans in Phoenix, won’t have to worry about networks not airing their games.

[John Ourand]