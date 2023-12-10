You might imagine, that, if given the chance to do a couple of things differently, Thom Brennaman might appreciate the opportunity. However, the former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster says that he wouldn’t change anything about the direction his life has taken in recent years.

On August 19, 2020, Brennaman dropped a homophobic slur on a hot mic during a break on the Fox Sports Ohio game broadcast. What followed was one of the most infamous on-air apologies of all time, in which Brennaman was remorseful and contrite but shifted gears to calling a Nick Castellanos home run before returning to his apology, all while not breaking somber stride. The apology launched a thousand memes, thanks in part to Casallenos’s preternatural ability to know when someone is speaking somberly during one of his at-bats.

In the years since Brennaman has sought forgiveness, talked about wanting a second chance, and said that many people want him back in an MLB booth. Others have called for him to get another chance in a prominent broadcasting booth as well.

While his most notable broadcasting gigs since 2020 have been with the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico and calling Cincinnati high school sports, Brennaman says that he feels as though he’s better off now than he was beforehand.

“I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. I’m the most blessed human being in the world,” Brennaman told OutKick’s Dan Dakich recently. “My wife and I got to do things we’d never get to do.”

While the 60-year-old did admit that he would love to have another shot on the big stage, he added that he is “at total peace” if that doesn’t happen.

“I was going all the way til almost November (with baseball), and then you roll right into football,” Brennaman said. “There is no doubt this happened for a reason. I really believe it’s part of a bigger plan. I may not like the timing of the plan, and I try to do my best not to think I’m smarter than God above. At the end of the day, when all is said and done, I’m good, totally good. And been totally blessed through this whole thing.

“I would not change the last three years of my life to have my career back. I wouldn’t do it.”

