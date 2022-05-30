Monday is Memorial Day in the United States, and the country is paying tribute to fallen veterans.

Right after a serious moment in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Nick Castellanos hit a homer.

A somber moment on Memorial Day is interrupted by, who else, Nick Castellanos. pic.twitter.com/F3cJv6vDTB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 30, 2022

That led to this Brennaman-esque bit of commentary from Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy.

“The gold chair, which will sit vacant here at Citizens Bank Park, honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. (bat crack) Castellanos rips one to deep left field. It is….gone! Solo home run for Castellanos!”

This is, at least, the fourth time Castellanos has interrupted a Very Serious moment with a hit. It happened back in August of 2020 when Thom Brennaman was apologizing for saying a homophobic slur on the air. It happened in July of 2021 when the Royals broadcasters were eulogizing a World War II veteran. It also happened in Spring Training this March, when Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez was reading an apology from Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker for a DUI.

Moral of the story: don’t talk about serious stuff when Nick Castellanos is hitting.